Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Has Our Full Support, Says Farooq Abdullah

2025-04-29 10:12:36
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday voiced strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid rising tensions with Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Calling for national unity and cautioning Islamabad against further provocations, Abdullah said,“We have given our full support to the prime minister. After that, we should not be questioned. The prime minister should do whatever work he necessary.”

Responding to Pakistan's repeated assertions of being a nuclear power, the veteran leader reminded them of India's own capabilities.

“We also have nuclear power, and we had it even before them,” he said.

Asserting India's stand of being non-aggressive, he said,“India has never attacked anyone first. It all started from there (Pakistan), and we responded. Even today, we will not use it (nuclear weapons) unless they do. But if they use it, we have it too. May God never let such a situation arise”.

On the Congress party's criticism of the Prime Minister, including posters claiming he is“missing in action”, Abdullah dismissed them.

“Where is he missing? I know he is in Delhi,” he said.

The former J&K Chief Minister strongly condemned Pakistan for repeated terror attacks on Indian soil.

“There was the Mumbai attack, and it was proven they did it. The Pathankot attack, they did it, the Uri attack, they did it. They attacked in Kargi, and I was the chief minister at that time. They said they were not involved, but when we took strong action, they ran to the US President asking for help.”

“If they want friendship, then such things cannot continue. It must stop. But if they want hostility, we are ready, and so are they,” Abdullah said.

