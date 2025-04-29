ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V. ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS TO THE OFFER TO PURCHASE AND REMOVAL OF THE CONSENT SOLICITATION IN CONNECTION WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER

MEXICO CITY, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V., a sociedad anónima bursátil de capital variable, organized under the laws of the United Mexican States ("Orbia") announced today amendments to its previously announced (i) tender offer (as amended hereby, the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding 1.875% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by Orbia (the "Notes") and (ii) Consent Solicitation (as defined in the Offer to Purchase referred to below), in each case as set forth in Orbia's Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated April 25, 2025 (as amended hereby, the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings assigned to such terms in the Offer to Purchase.

Orbia is hereby amending the Tender Offer to (i) modify the Total Consideration from an amount determined by a fixed spread calculation to an amount equal to U.S.$1,000.00 per U.S.$1,000.00 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase, which applies to all the Notes (including previously tendered Notes) that have been, or will be, tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase, and (ii) eliminate the Fixed Spread, the Reference Yield, the Repurchase Yield, the Price Determination Date, and all related definitions and provisions. The Total Consideration for the Notes validly tendered prior to or at the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase remains inclusive of the Early Tender Payment.

In addition, the Tender Offer is hereby amended to eliminate the solicitation of the Consents for the Proposed Amendments.

No further action is required to be taken by Holders who have already validly tendered and not validly withdrawn their Notes in order to receive the new Total Consideration.

Except as described herein, other terms of the previously announced Tender Offer remain unchanged. Holders of Notes should read carefully and in its entirety the Offer to Purchase before deciding whether to tender or withdraw their Notes, as applicable. The Tender Offer is not conditioned on any minimum amount of Notes being tendered.

Orbia reserves the right, in Orbia's sole discretion, to further amend or terminate the Tender Offer at any time.

Neither the Offer to Purchase nor any related documents have been filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Offer to Purchase or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

The Tender and Information Agent for the Tender Offer is D.F. King & Co., Inc. Additional contact information of the Tender and Information Agent is set forth below.

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor

New York, New York 10005

Banks and Brokers call: +1 (212) 269-5550 (collect)

All others call toll-free: +1 (888) 628-9011

E-mail: [email protected]