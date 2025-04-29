Competing For Rogers $1M Prize: Canada’S Got Talent Reveals All Performers Heading To The Eliminations On Citytv
TORONTO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent on Citytv, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Shania Twain, Katherine Ryan, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the 14 acts moving on to The Eliminations. They are:
BRITISH COLUMBIA
- TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance, Vancouver CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician, Vancouver – **Kardinal's Golden Buzzer**
NEW BRUNSWICK
- THE MARTIN BOYS – Singer/Musician, Woodstock
NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR
- JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician, Butlerville – **Shania's Golden Buzzer**
ONTARIO
- DARREN LEO – Comedy, Toronto – **Katherine's Golden Buzzer** SAI KIT LO – Comedy, Markham ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety, Toronto BEN KAHAN – Magic, Toronto FUNKYVERSE – Dance, Toronto – **Group Golden Buzzer** NICOLINA – Singer/Musician, Vaughan – **Lindsay's Golden Buzzer**
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician, Abegweit First Nation – **Howie's Golden Buzzer**
INTERNATIONAL
- THE JAMBO BROTHERS – Variety, Kenya TULGA – Variety, Mongolia CHANTAAAAL – Variety, France
Plus, key moments from tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent, include:
- WHYTE WHYNE AND YOUNG RIESLING (Toronto, ON) had the audience laughing with a funny, high-energy musical performance of their own original rap. Singer and Shania Twain superfan, JULIANNA MOORE (St. Lazare, MB) delivered a stunning and heartfelt cover of Faith Hill's“There You'll Be.” AVA VAL (Whitby, ON) brought the house down with a raw, witty, stand-up performance rooted in her experience as a trans woman. SANDRINE & ROBIN (Granby, QC) gave a mesmerizing dance performance, full of grace and precision, leaving the crowd cheering. Dynamic dance crew FUNKYVERSE (Toronto, ON) received the Group Golden Buzzer after lighting up the stage with flawless synchronization.
Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada's Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel ) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that's not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.
Tonight's Performances (Tuesday, April 29)
WHYTE WHYNE AND YOUNG RIESLING – Variety
Toronto, ON
Check Out WHYTE WHYNE AND YOUNG RIESLING's Performance
JULIANNA MOORE – Singer/Musician
St. Lazare, MB
Check Out JULIANNA MOORE's Performance
BADUNKAFUNK – Singer/Musician
Norfolk County, ON
AVA VAL – Comedy
Whitby, ON
Check Out AVA VAL's Performance
SANDRINE & ROBIN – Dance
Granby, QC
Check Out SANDRINE & ROBINs Performance
FORBIDDEN NIGHTS – Variety
London, UK
Check Out FORBIDDEN NIGHTS's Performance
FUNKYVERSE – Dance
Toronto, ON
Check Out FUNKYVERSE's Performance
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Contestants (Tuesday, May 6)
THE JAMBO BROTHERS – Variety
Nairobi, KENYA
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
TULGA – Variety/ YouTube
THE MARTIN BOYS – Vocal Group
Woodstock, NB/ YouTube
DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician
Abegweit First Nation, PEI/ YouTube
DARREN LEO – Comedy
Toronto, / YouTube
SAI KIT LO – Comedy
Markham, ON/ YouTube
ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety
Toronto, ON/ YouTube
BEN KAHAN – Magic
Toronto, ON/ YouTube
CHANTAAAAL – Singer/Musician
Cancon, France/ YouTube
TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance
Vancouver, BC/ YouTube
FUNKYVERSE – Dance
Toronto, ON/ YouTube
NICOLINA – Singer/Musician
Vaughan, ON/ YouTube
CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician
Vancouver, BC/ YouTube
JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician
Butlerville, NL/ YouTube
Canada's Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
