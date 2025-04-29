Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Competing For Rogers $1M Prize: Canada’S Got Talent Reveals All Performers Heading To The Eliminations On Citytv


2025-04-29 09:15:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Stream tonight's episode of CGT on Citytv+. New episodes available every Tuesday on Citytv and Citytv+ –

– Interviews available by request –

– Download photography from tonight's episode here –

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent on Citytv, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Shania Twain, Katherine Ryan, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the 14 acts moving on to The Eliminations. They are:

BRITISH COLUMBIA

  • TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance, Vancouver
  • CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician, Vancouver – **Kardinal's Golden Buzzer**

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • THE MARTIN BOYS – Singer/Musician, Woodstock

NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR

  • JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician, Butlerville – **Shania's Golden Buzzer**

ONTARIO

  • DARREN LEO – Comedy, Toronto – **Katherine's Golden Buzzer**
  • SAI KIT LO – Comedy, Markham
  • ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety, Toronto
  • BEN KAHAN – Magic, Toronto
  • FUNKYVERSE – Dance, Toronto – **Group Golden Buzzer**
  • NICOLINA – Singer/Musician, Vaughan – **Lindsay's Golden Buzzer**

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician, Abegweit First Nation – **Howie's Golden Buzzer**

INTERNATIONAL

  • THE JAMBO BROTHERS – Variety, Kenya
  • TULGA – Variety, Mongolia
  • CHANTAAAAL – Variety, France

Plus, key moments from tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent, include:

  • WHYTE WHYNE AND YOUNG RIESLING (Toronto, ON) had the audience laughing with a funny, high-energy musical performance of their own original rap.
  • Singer and Shania Twain superfan, JULIANNA MOORE (St. Lazare, MB) delivered a stunning and heartfelt cover of Faith Hill's“There You'll Be.”
  • AVA VAL (Whitby, ON) brought the house down with a raw, witty, stand-up performance rooted in her experience as a trans woman.
  • SANDRINE & ROBIN (Granby, QC) gave a mesmerizing dance performance, full of grace and precision, leaving the crowd cheering.
  • Dynamic dance crew FUNKYVERSE (Toronto, ON) received the Group Golden Buzzer after lighting up the stage with flawless synchronization.

Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada's Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel ) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that's not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Tonight's Performances (Tuesday, April 29)

WHYTE WHYNE AND YOUNG RIESLING – Variety

Toronto, ON
Check Out WHYTE WHYNE AND YOUNG RIESLING's Performance

JULIANNA MOORE – Singer/Musician

St. Lazare, MB

Check Out JULIANNA MOORE's Performance

BADUNKAFUNK – Singer/Musician

Norfolk County, ON

AVA VAL – Comedy

Whitby, ON
Check Out AVA VAL's Performance

SANDRINE & ROBIN – Dance

Granby, QC
Check Out SANDRINE & ROBINs Performance

FORBIDDEN NIGHTS – Variety

London, UK
Check Out FORBIDDEN NIGHTS's Performance

FUNKYVERSE – Dance

Toronto, ON
Check Out FUNKYVERSE's Performance

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Contestants (Tuesday, May 6)

THE JAMBO BROTHERS – Variety

Nairobi, KENYA

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

TULGA – Variety

/ YouTube

THE MARTIN BOYS – Vocal Group

Woodstock, NB

/ YouTube

DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician

Abegweit First Nation, PEI

/ YouTube

DARREN LEO – Comedy

Toronto, / YouTube

SAI KIT LO – Comedy

Markham, ON

/ YouTube

ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety

Toronto, ON

/ YouTube

BEN KAHAN – Magic

Toronto, ON

/ YouTube

CHANTAAAAL – Singer/Musician

Cancon, France

/ YouTube

TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance

Vancouver, BC

/ YouTube

FUNKYVERSE – Dance

Toronto, ON

/ YouTube

NICOLINA – Singer/Musician

Vaughan, ON

/ YouTube

CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician

Vancouver, BC

/ YouTube

JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician

Butlerville, NL

/ YouTube

Canada's Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

For interview opportunities, please contact:
For interview opportunities, please contact:
Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Publicists – Erin Richards, Kenny,

