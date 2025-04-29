GROCERY OUTLET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Grocery Outlet on January 30, 2025 with a Class Period from August 9, 2023, to October 29, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Grocery Outlet have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The Complaint alleges that after-market on May 7, 2024, Grocery Outlet announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, published significantly below-expectation guidance for the second quarter, and further reduced its guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Complaint states that the Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on“unforeseen systems transition costs that surfaced at the end of the quarter” and the resulting“residual expense from our commission support program as we finish store physical inventory counts in the second quarter.” Following this news, Grocery Outlet's stock price fell to $20.88 per share on May 8, 2024, a decline of about 19.38% in the span of just a single day.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Grocery Outlet, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

