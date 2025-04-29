J&K Bank CEO Amitava Chatterjee Appointed Chairman Of JKB Financial Services Ltd.

The induction was formalized during the 74th Board Meeting of JKBFSL held today at the Bank's Corporate Headquarters in Srinagar.

The meeting, marking a significant milestone in the company's governance and strategic roadmap, was attended by the Directors on JKB FSL Board Syed Rais Maqbool, Sunil Gupta, Mohammad Muzzafar Wani, and the company's Managing Director Syed Aadil Bashir Andrabi. Also present were key members of the management team including the Company Secretary, Chief Financial Officer, Head of Risk Management Services, and Head of IT.

Welcoming the new Chairman, MD JKBFSL Syed Aadil Bashir Andrabi, along with the Board members, expressed confidence in Mr Amitava Chatterjee's leadership to steer the company toward its next phase of growth and transformation. The Board and management reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the values of excellence, transparency, and shareholder value under his guidance.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Amitava Chatterjee commended the consistent financial performance and the remarkable growth trajectory of JKBFSL. He lauded the team's dedication to operational excellence and acknowledged the company's increasing relevance in the regional financial services landscape.

JKBFSL, a registered member of NSE and BSE and a depository participant, is engaged in equity broking and distribution of mutual funds across all AMCs in India. Its core services include Equity Broking, Margin Trading Facility, Mutual Fund & ETF Distribution, and facilitation of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

With a strategic focus on expanding its client base, enhancing market presence, and upgrading digital platforms, JKBFSL is poised to play a pivotal role in delivering cutting-edge financial services across the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Notably, Mr Amitava Chatterjee's appointment comes at a crucial juncture as the company accelerates its efforts to achieve ambitious growth targets, including client activation, capital expansion, and digital innovation. His leadership is expected to provide strategic direction and governance oversight as JKBFSL scales new heights in the dynamic financial services space.

