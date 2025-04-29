US Threatens To Exit Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Unless 'There Is Concrete Proposal To End Conflict' Top Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States on Tuesday warned that Washington may withdraw from mediating the Russia-Ukraine conflict unless both countries present "concrete proposals," signaling growing frustration over a key early priority for President Donald Trump.

The US president had vowed to end the war in his first 24 hours back in the White House; however, 'the administration could soon turn attention to other issues,'Secretary of State Marco Rubio pointed out

"We are now at a time where concrete proposals need to be delivered by the two parties on how to end this conflict," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters, in what she said was a message from Rubio.

"If there is not progress, we will step back as mediators in this process."

She said it would ultimately be up to Trump to decide whether to move ahead on diplomacy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested a brief three-day ceasefire to coincide with Moscow's upcoming World War II anniversary events next week. However, he has rejected a broader 30-day ceasefire proposal supported by Ukraine and the United States.

The United States wants "not a three-day moment so you can celebrate something else -- a complete, durable ceasefire and an end to the conflict," Bruce said.