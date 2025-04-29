Harrah's Northern California Reveals Million-Dollar Prize Wheel

Win $1 Million in Limited Time Promotion: Drawings every 10 minutes on May 31st, starting May 1st!

IONE, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrah's Northern California is thrilled to announce a new promotion: a chance to win $1 million! Starting Thursday, May 1st, guests can earn entries to spin a prize wheel for a shot at the grand prize. The drawing itself will be held on Saturday, May 31st, from 3:30 PM to 10:00 PM. Every ten minutes, a guest will be selected to spin the wheel. Besides the million-dollar top prize, other prizes ranging from $200 to $2500 in free play will also be awarded.

"We're incredibly excited to offer our guests the chance to spin the wheel for a million dollars! This isn't your average casino promotion; we're giving away a truly life-changing sum at Harrah's Northern California. Every ten minutes on May 31st, a lucky guest will have the chance to win big – it could be you!"

Jeff Cutri, Harrah's Northern California Senior Vice President and General Manager, is available for interviews to discuss the casino's current promotions and activities. He can be interviewed either on-site at the casino or at a pre-arranged studio location.

For more information on rewards and promotions, visit: casino/promotions .

Harrah's Northern California: A short drive from Sacramento and nestled in the heart of historic Gold Country, a visit to Harrah's Northern California brims with non-stop gaming excitement. Discover dining experiences catering to every taste, a variety of fast-paced slots and live table games, and epic casino promotions from Caesars Rewards - all set against the gorgeous NorCal landscape.

SOURCE Harrah's Northern California

