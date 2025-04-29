137Th Canton Fair Phase 2 Highlights Quality Home Life Through Innovation And Green Thinking

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In every household, the kitchen stands as a cornerstone of comfort and function. Yet even small daily challenges, like managing kitchen waste, can disrupt the rhythm of home life. That's why even a simple product like a trash bin has become a beacon of innovation, with exhibitors at the Fair showcasing diverse solutions that cater to real consumer needs.

One standout comes from EKO Group Ltd., which exhibited a semi-round smart sensor bin that exemplifies the fusion of design and technology. This model features motion-activated, hands-free operation, a silent-closing lid, a removable inner bucket for easy cleaning, and a fingerprint-resistant stainless-steel body. Its sleek design reflects a growing consumer desire for functional products that elevate both hygiene and style in everyday spaces.

While some companies are enhancing waste management to improve the quality of home life, others are reimagining waste itself to elevate the essence of quality living. Intco Recycling Resources Co., Ltd., a high-tech manufacturer specializing in renewable resource recycling, is pioneering the transformation of recycled plastics into elegant, high-quality home décor. At their booth, buyers found photo frames, mirrors, table accessories, and other decorative items, all crafted entirely from recycled materials. These products not only reduce environmental impact but also prove that sustainability and sophisticated design can coexist.

The response from international buyers was enthusiastic. Du Mingze, Marketing Manager at Intco Recycling, noted that most inquiries on the first day came from European and Central Asian markets, reflecting a growing global appetite for eco-conscious living solutions.

From intelligent waste bins to recycled home items, Chinese companies at the Canton Fair are showing the world how innovation and environmental consciousness can go hand in hand. As the global demand for innovative and sustainable home products continues to grow, the Canton Fair demonstrates a powerful vision: a future where everyday living is elevated through design, enabled by technology, and sustained by green thinking.

SOURCE Canton Fair