Renowned Leadership Expert Nancy Gunter To Speak At SHRM25 In San Diego

Dynamic leadership expert Nancy Gunter captivates the audience, sharing powerful insights on Positive Intelligence and workplace resilience.

Renowned leadership expert Nancy Gunter will bring actionable insights on Positive Intelligence to SHRM25, helping leaders boost resilience and team success.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned Leadership Expert Nancy Gunter to Speak at SHRM25 in San DiegoNancy Gunter, a leading authority on leadership development and workplace performance, has been announced as a featured speaker at SHRM25, the SHRM HR National Conference in San Diego, CA. With over 25,000 HR professionals gathering from across the nation, SHRM25 is the premier event for advancing workplace strategies, fostering inclusive cultures, and elevating leadership excellence. Gunter's session will provide attendees with actionable insights into Positive Intelligence (PQ), a transformative framework that enhances emotional resilience, decision-making, and team dynamics.Garren Taylor, CFO of Fabricut, attests to the power of Gunter's expertise and the PQ work, stating:“Positive Intelligence hits at the center of controlling your internal responses, not just what people see. With the help of Nancy as my coach, the practices learned in this class gave me a defined approach to help reset my viewpoint in hard situations. I've applied the tools when negotiating at work, coaching others, and at home. In one particular example, my 9-year-old son was having a meltdown fed by self-criticism. I used one of the Positive Intelligence exercises on empathy with him – and he immediately recovered. This not only helped him move forward, it also moved me from dictating expectations to helping him grow.”As the CEO of Gunter Training, Nancy Gunter has spent more than 30 years coaching leaders, organizations, and teams to unlock their full potential. She is known for her engaging and practical approach to leadership, drawing from her extensive experience in HR, talent development, and organizational psychology. A sought-after speaker, Gunter has delivered keynote addresses and training programs that empower professionals to lead with confidence, clarity, and resilience.Don't miss this opportunity to gain invaluable leadership insights from Nancy Gunter at SHRM25. For media inquiries, interview requests, or to book Gunter for future speaking engagements, please contact:Media Contact:Nancy Gunter...About SHRM25SHRM25, the SHRM HR National Conference, is the largest gathering of HR professionals in the world, bringing together industry leaders, executives, and practitioners to share best practices and shape the future of work. Held in San Diego, CA, this year's event promises to be an unparalleled experience filled with cutting-edge insights, networking opportunities, and transformative learning sessions.About Nancy GunterNancy Gunter is a leadership strategist, executive coach, and founder of Gunter Training. With a passion for developing high-performing teams, she specializes in emotional intelligence, Positive Intelligence, and Generational Dynamics. Through her work, she has helped countless professionals and teams enhance their leadership effectiveness, navigate workplace challenges, and foster cultures of trust and innovation.

Nancy Gunter

Gunter Training

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.