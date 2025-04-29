S Hotel Montego Bay Named Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards Best Of The Best Winner For 2025

S Hotel Montego Bay - Main Pool

Jamaican Property Recognized as a Top-Rated All-Inclusive in the Caribbean

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- S Hotel Montego Bay is pleased to announce that it has been recognized in Tripadvisor'sTravelers' ChoiceAwards Best of the Best for 2025, ranking #1 All-Inclusive in Jamaica, #2 in the Caribbean and #11 in the World. The highest level of Tripadvisor's awards, the Best of the Best winners are among the top 1% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.As the world's largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback of visitors who have visited and left a first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period.“We are deeply honored to be recognized as the #1 All-Inclusive Resort in Jamaica and #2 in the Caribbean by Tripadvisor's Best of the Best awards,” said Anne-Marie Goffe-Pryce, General Manager of S Hotel Montego Bay.“This achievement reflects both our guests' genuine satisfaction and our team's unwavering commitment to authentic Jamaican hospitality.”Sister property S Hotel Kingston also ranked in the top 25 Best of the Best in the Caribbean. Check out all the reviews and discover more about both properties here: Tripadvisor - S Hotel Montego Bay and Tripadvisor - S Hotel Kingston .For more information about S Hotels Jamaica as well as the exceptional service and amenities that earned this prestigious recognition, go to .

