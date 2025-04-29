Afreximbank Launches Its Flagship Accelerator Program To Boost Intra-Africa Trade



Bold African entrepreneurs invited to apply for a 3-month accelerator program designed to drive intra-African trade and industrialisation. Selected startups to receive equity investment, expert mentorship, and unrivalled industry exposure.

CAIRO, Egypt – African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), has officially launched the Afreximbank Accelerator Program , a transformative three-month initiative aimed at empowering African entrepreneurs who are developing innovative solutions to drive intra-African trade.

The Accelerator Program is seeking visionary founders with scalable technologies that address critical challenges in cross-border payments, trade finance, and digital commerce platforms. It forms part of Afreximbank's overarching objectives of unlocking Africa's trade potential by nurturing and scaling businesses that support the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)-the blueprint for transforming Africa into a single, integrated market across diverse sectors.

We're currently building our talent pipeline of innovative founders. To express interest, submit your details via the program portal.

The Accelerator Program is designed to equip entrepreneurs with the tools, networks, and investment needed to transform key sectors such as agriculture, medicine, commodities, mining, logistics, border management, e-commerce, trade finance and more.

Participants will benefit from a three-month experience with a combination of virtual learning, specialised modules, practical workshops, personalised mentorship, and strategic business support. In addition to the online program, entrepreneurs will attend three in-person sessions hosted at regional hubs, including its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt-providing invaluable opportunities for one-on-one interactions, networking, and collaboration.

The program's core tenet is a commitment to accelerating business growth through targeted investment and unmatched market access. Each selected startup will receive an amount up to $250,000 in equity investment, enabling them to rapidly scale their operations and enhance their impact. Additionally, participants will have exclusive access to Afreximbank's extensive network of government stakeholders, business executives, and multilateral organisations, which will open doors to new funding opportunities, partnerships, and strategic alliances.

Entrepreneurs will also receive expert mentorship from seasoned professionals with deep expertise in intra-African trade, finance, and industrialisation, helping to refine their business models and strengthen their positioning in the African market. By putting startups in touch with the decision-makers and influential personalities influencing the trade and industrial landscape of the continent, the program also provides substantial exposure to the industry and policies that govern it.

The three-month journey will culminate in a high-profile Demo Day where participants will showcase their solutions to an audience of global investors, industry leaders, and policymakers, positioning them at the forefront of Africa's trade revolution.

Applications will be evaluated by a distinguished panel comprising investors, trade experts, and industry leaders from across Africa and the diaspora. The evaluation process will focus on innovation, market potential and alignment with focus areas



Full details on eligibility criteria, application requirements, and program specifics can be found on the Afreximbank Accelerator Program .

