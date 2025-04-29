403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3228216 KUWAIT -- Kuwait has decided to suspend work across all state bodies and public institutions from June 5-9 to mark the Islamic Eid Al-Adha holiday, the Cabinet said.
3228222 KUWAIT -- Traffic violations across Kuwait have plummeted by some 72 percent a week after the new law was enforced, interior ministry data showed, citing preliminary estimates.
3228261 KUWAIT -- Belgium's Ambassador to Kuwait Christian Dooms affirmed deep-seated relations with Kuwait, and keenness on developing them for wider horizons in all fields.
3228273 NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the two-State solution is "near a point of no return", urging member states to take irreversible steps to implement it.
3228256 KUWAIT -- The real deterrent power of nuclear weapons is the survivors' very existence and their voices sharing their experiences, said daughter of A-Bomb survivors. (end)
mb
3228222 KUWAIT -- Traffic violations across Kuwait have plummeted by some 72 percent a week after the new law was enforced, interior ministry data showed, citing preliminary estimates.
3228261 KUWAIT -- Belgium's Ambassador to Kuwait Christian Dooms affirmed deep-seated relations with Kuwait, and keenness on developing them for wider horizons in all fields.
3228273 NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the two-State solution is "near a point of no return", urging member states to take irreversible steps to implement it.
3228256 KUWAIT -- The real deterrent power of nuclear weapons is the survivors' very existence and their voices sharing their experiences, said daughter of A-Bomb survivors. (end)
mb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment