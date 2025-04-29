Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-04-29 08:11:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3228216 KUWAIT -- Kuwait has decided to suspend work across all state bodies and public institutions from June 5-9 to mark the Islamic Eid Al-Adha holiday, the Cabinet said.
3228222 KUWAIT -- Traffic violations across Kuwait have plummeted by some 72 percent a week after the new law was enforced, interior ministry data showed, citing preliminary estimates.
3228261 KUWAIT -- Belgium's Ambassador to Kuwait Christian Dooms affirmed deep-seated relations with Kuwait, and keenness on developing them for wider horizons in all fields.
3228273 NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the two-State solution is "near a point of no return", urging member states to take irreversible steps to implement it.
3228256 KUWAIT -- The real deterrent power of nuclear weapons is the survivors' very existence and their voices sharing their experiences, said daughter of A-Bomb survivors. (end)

mb


MENAFN29042025000071011013ID1109489090

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search