Australia's Opposition Leader Says Coalition Can Win General Elections
Dutton said yesterday that, internal polling, undertaken by the Coalition, is more positive than publicly-released polls, and Coalition volunteers at early voting centres across Australia, have received“a lot of good feedback.”
The Australian Electoral Commission said yesterday that, 3.23 million of Australia's 18 million registered voters had cast their mandatory ballots, at early voting centres as of Monday, and that an additional 776,196 had returned postal ballots.
Despite Labour's lead, some polls have found that it is still a possibility that neither major party wins a clear majority of the 150 seats in the lower house of parliament, where the government is formed.
In such an eventuality, known as a hung parliament, both Labour and the Coalition will enter negotiations with minor parties and independents, for their support to form a minority government.– NNN-AAP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment