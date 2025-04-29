Australia's Opposition Leader Says Coalition Can Win General Elections

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CANBERRA, Apr 30 (NNN-AAP) – Australia's opposition leader, Peter Dutton, said that, his conservative Coalition can still win Saturday's general elections despite opinion polls projecting a victory for the governing Labour Party.

Dutton said yesterday that, internal polling, undertaken by the Coalition, is more positive than publicly-released polls, and Coalition volunteers at early voting centres across Australia, have received“a lot of good feedback.”

The Australian Electoral Commission said yesterday that, 3.23 million of Australia's 18 million registered voters had cast their mandatory ballots, at early voting centres as of Monday, and that an additional 776,196 had returned postal ballots.

Despite Labour's lead, some polls have found that it is still a possibility that neither major party wins a clear majority of the 150 seats in the lower house of parliament, where the government is formed.

In such an eventuality, known as a hung parliament, both Labour and the Coalition will enter negotiations with minor parties and independents, for their support to form a minority government.– NNN-AAP