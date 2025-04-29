Tajikistan, OSCE Discussed Cooperation Plans

MENAFN - Nam News Network) DUSHANBE, Apr 30 (NNN-KNA) – Tajik President, Emomali Rahmon, met with Pia Kauma, president of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly and member of the Finnish Parliament, yesterday.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of Tajikistan's comprehensive cooperation with the OSCE, including inter-parliamentary relations. During the discussion on security issues, both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening partnerships to counter global risks and threats.

Priority areas of cooperation included water and energy resource management, climate change, and natural disaster prevention.

Other topics of discussion included strengthening real economy sectors, regional development, gender equality, and human rights protection.

It was emphasised that, Tajikistan is ready to continue cooperation with the OSCE within the framework of the“National Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan, in the field of human rights protection for the period until 2038.”

A productive dialogue also took place on various international and regional issues, including resolving existing crises and fostering an atmosphere of trust within the OSCE's area of responsibility.– NNN-KNA