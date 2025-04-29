Trimble Announces Change Of Auditor

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble Inc. ("the Company") (Nasdaq: TRMB ) announced today that the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors has appointed KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective as of April 25, 2025, and dismissed Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective as of April 25, 2025.

