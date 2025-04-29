Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trimble Announces Change Of Auditor


2025-04-29 08:00:52
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble Inc. ("the Company") (Nasdaq: TRMB ) announced today that the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors has appointed KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective as of April 25, 2025, and dismissed Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective as of April 25, 2025.

About Trimble
 Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB ), visit: .

FTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

MENAFN29042025003732001241ID1109489071

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

