Robbins LLP Reminds IBTA Stockholders With Large Losses To Contact The Law Firm For Information On Leading The Ibotta, Inc. Class Action

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA) Misled Investors in Connection with its IPO

According to the complaint, defendants did not properly warn investors of the risks concerning Ibotta's contract with The Kroger Co. (“Kroger”). Kroger's contract was at-will, and Ibotta failed to warn investors that a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning. Despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta's contract with Walmart, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger's contract.

Plaintiff alleges that the Company's 2Q 2024 10-Q failed to include any mention of Kroger as Ibotta's client, despite Kroger's inclusion as a client in the Company's Registration Statement. Since its IPO, Ibotta's stock has plummeted and trades significantly lower than the IPO price of $88.00 per share.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Ibotta, Inc. Sharholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by June 16, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP : A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LL have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

