1290457 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Amended Financial Statements have been restated to disclose that common shares of Clear Intradermal Technologies Inc. (“ClearIT”) were not issued to the Company on termination of the letter agreement between ClearIT and the Company as disclosed in the Company's news release dated February 8, 2024.
The Amended Financial Statements are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . Each of the Amended Financial Statements replace and supersede the respective previously filed original financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis. Such previously filed original financial statements and management's discussion and analyses should be disregarded.
About 1290457 B.C. Ltd.
1290457 B.C. Ltd. is a public company with no current activities or operations.
For more information, please contact:
1290457 B.C. Ltd.
Eric Massie
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director
E: ...
P: 613-793-2483
Eric Massie
1290457 B.C. Ltd.
+1 613-793-2483
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
