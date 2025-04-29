1290457 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 1290457 B.C. Ltd. (“129BC” or the“Company”) announces, announces that it has filed amended and restated interim financial statements and corresponding amended and restated management's discussion and analysis for the three month period ending March 31, 2024, six month period ended June 30, 2024, and the nine month period ended September 30, 2024 (the "Amended Financial Statements") to correct certain errors identified during a review by the Company's management.The Amended Financial Statements have been restated to disclose that common shares of Clear Intradermal Technologies Inc. (“ClearIT”) were not issued to the Company on termination of the letter agreement between ClearIT and the Company as disclosed in the Company's news release dated February 8, 2024.The Amended Financial Statements are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . Each of the Amended Financial Statements replace and supersede the respective previously filed original financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis. Such previously filed original financial statements and management's discussion and analyses should be disregarded.About 1290457 B.C. Ltd.1290457 B.C. Ltd. is a public company with no current activities or operations.For more information, please contact:1290457 B.C. Ltd.Eric MassieChief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and DirectorE: ...P: 613-793-2483

