GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES 9% EBITDA GROWTH TO Ps.6,939 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -Consolidated revenue increased 16% to Ps. 51,768 million, driven by strong growth in financial revenue- -Continued growth in consolidated gross loan portfolio; it increased 14% to Ps.198,915 million- -A 12% increase in consolidated deposits, to Ps. 243,931 million, generates solid prospects for the financial business, with optimal funding costs- MÉXICO CITY, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2025 results. First quarter results Consolidated revenue grew 16% to Ps.51,768 million in the period, compared to Ps.44,562 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses increased 17% to Ps.44,830 million, from Ps.38,199 million in the same quarter of 2024. As a result, EBITDA was Ps.6,939 million, 9% higher than Ps.6,363 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.4,553 million, 12% higher than Ps.4,067 million for the same period in 2024. The company reported net income of Ps.1,865 million, compared to Ps.1,721 million a year ago.



Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 16% in the period, reflecting a 23% increase in financial revenue and a 5% increase in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income - to Ps.33,844 million, up from Ps.27,526 million the previous year - largely reflects a 21% increase in Banco Azteca México's revenue, amid continued growth in its gross loan portfolio, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and business development.

The increase in revenue from the commercial business, to Ps.17,924 million, from Ps.17,036 million a year ago, is largely due to growth in motorcycle sales - which strengthen business productivity and the mobility of millions of people - and home appliances - which boost the quality of life of a growing number of families.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter grew 9% to Ps.23,550 million, compared to Ps.21,534 million a year earlier. This increase is explained by a 19% growth in financial costs - derived from greater creation of loan reserves, in the context of solid growth in the consolidated gross portfolio - and a 2% increase in commercial costs, consistent with growth in merchandise sales.

Lower increase in consolidated costs relative to revenues for the period led to a 23% growth in gross profit, to Ps.28,219 million, from Ps.23,028 million a year ago. Gross margin increased three percentage points to 55% this quarter.

Selling, administrative and promotional expenses grew 28% to Ps.21,280 million, from Ps.16,665 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating and advertising expenses during the period.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA grew 9% to Ps.6,939 million, compared to Ps.6,363 million in the previous year. The EBITDA margin was 13% in the period. The company reported an operating income of Ps.4,553 million, compared to Ps.4,067 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Relevant variations below EBITDA were the following:

An increase of Ps.82 million in depreciation and amortization, resulting from growth in the right-of-use asset balance.

An increase of Ps.91 million in interest expense, resulting from a higher balance of debt with cost at the end of the quarter compared to the previous year.

Consistent with the quarterly results, there was an increase of Ps.123 million in the tax provision for the period.

Grupo Elektra reported a net income of Ps.1,865 million, up from Ps.1,721 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated balance sheet

A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This provides greater clarity about the various businesses that make up the company and enables financial market participants to estimate its value while considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Consistent with the above, debt with cost as of March 31, 2025, was Ps.41,920 million, compared to Ps.38,568 million the previous year. This increase largely reflects the issuance of fiduciary certificates and the drawdown of bank lines during the period.

Cash and cash equivalents were Ps.9,000 million, up from Ps.12,267 million a year ago, and net debt was Ps.32,920 million, compared to Ps.26,301 million a year ago.



As of March 31,

2024 As of March 31,

2025 Change Ps. %



















Cash and cash equivalents $12,267 $9,000 (3,267) (27 %) Marketable financial instruments 25,717 27,208 1,491 6 % Inventories 17,470 23,946 6,476 37 % Accounts receivables 52,012 33,629 (18,382) (35 %) Other current assets 3,857 2,548 (1,308) (34 %) Investments in shares 41,575 48,208 6,634 16 % Fixed assets 8,801 8,199 (602) (7 %) Right of use assets 12,056 12,470 414 3 % Other assets 4,545 12,648 8,103 178 %









Total assets $178,299 $177,856 ($443) (0 %)









Debt with cost $38,568 $41,920 3,352 9 % Suppliers 11,340 12,727 1,387 12 % Other short-term liabilities 20,235 19,913 (321) (2 %) Other long-term liabilities 15,942 22,367 6,425 40 %









Total liabilities $86,085 $96,928 $10,843 13 %









Stakeholder ́s equity $92,214 $80,928 ($11,285) (12 %)









Liabilities and equity $178,299 $177,856 ($443) (0 %) Figures in millions of pesos

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latinoamerica as of March 31, 2025, grew 14% to Ps.198,915 million, compared to Ps.174,484 million the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 4.4% at the end of the period, compared to 4.2% the previous year.

Banco Azteca Mexico's gross loan balance increased 13% to Ps.190,630 million, up from Ps.169,099 million a year ago. The bank's delinquency ratio at the end of the period was 3.9%, compared to 3.7% the previous year.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits totaled Ps.243,931 million, 12% higher than the Ps.216,897 million a year ago. Banco Azteca Mexico's traditional deposits were Ps.236,607 million, 10% higher than the Ps.214,793 million of the previous year.

Banco Azteca Mexico's traditional deposits-to-gross portfolio ratio was 1.2 times, enabling solid growth of the Bank with optimal funding costs.

The bank's liquidity coverage ratio (calculable liquid assets / total net cash outflow) at quarter-end was 701%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.

Banco Azteca Mexico's capitalization ratio was 14.63%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,150 contact points, compared to 6,170 units the previous year; the decrease is the result of strategies focused on maximizing the profitability of the company's contact points.

At the end of the period, Grupo Elektra had 4,908 points of contact in Mexico, 810 in the US, and 432 in Central America. The company's extensive distribution network provides customer proximity and close service, generating superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company ( ), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas ( ), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca ( ; ), Grupo Elektra ( ), Banco Azteca ( ), Purpose Financial (havepurpose), Afore Azteca ( ), Seguros Azteca ( ), Punto Casa de Bolsa ( ), Total Play (irtotalplay; ) and Total Play Empresarial com). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel Grupo Salinas Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167 [email protected]

Rolando Villarreal Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167 [email protected]

Press Relations: Luciano Pascoe Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553 [email protected]

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



1Q24

1Q25

Change

















Financial income 27,526 62 %

33,844 65 %

6,318 23 % Commercial income 17,036 38 %

17,924 35 %

888 5 % Income 44,562 100 %

51,768 100 %

7,206 16 %

















Financial cost 9,380 21 %

11,126 21 %

1,746 19 % Commercial cost 12,154 27 %

12,423 24 %

269 2 % Costs 21,534 48 %

23,550 45 %

2,015 9 %

















Gross income 23,028 52 %

28,219 55 %

5,191 23 %

















Sales, administration and promotion expenses 16,665 37 %

21,280 41 %

4,615 28 %

















EBITDA 6,363 14 %

6,939 13 %

576 9 %

















Depreciation and amortization 2,308 5 %

2,390 5 %

82 4 %

















Other income, net (12) 0 %

(4) 0 %

8 64 %

















Operating income 4,067 9 %

4,553 9 %

486 12 %

















Comprehensive financial result:















Interest income 445 1 %

480 1 %

35 8 % Interest expense (1,461) -3 %

(1,551) -3 %

(91) -6 % Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 30 0 %

18 0 %

(12) -39 % Other financial results, net (671) -2 %

(737) -1 %

(66) -10 %

(1,656) -4 %

(1,789) -3 %

(133) -8 %

















Participation in the net income of















CASA and other associated companies 80 0 %

(9) 0 %

(88) ----

















Income before income tax 2,491 6 %

2,756 5 %

265 11 %

















Income tax (770) -2 %

(892) -2 %

(123) -16 %

















Income before discontinued operations 1,721 4 %

1,864 4 %

142 8 %

















Result from discontinued operations (0) 0 %

1 0 %

2 ----

















Consolidated net income 1,721 4 %

1,865 4 %

144 8 %

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



Commercial Business Financial Business Grupo Elektra

Commercial Business Financial Business Grupo Elektra





















Change























At March 31, 2024

At March 31, 2025

























Cash and cash equivalents 12,267 28,408 40,675

9,000 32,652 41,652

977 2 %





















Marketable financial instruments 3,983 96,919 100,902

6,926 116,115 123,040

22,138 22 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 90,886 90,886

- 102,882 102,882

11,996 13 % Total past-due loans - 5,273 5,273

- 5,902 5,902

629 12 % Gross loan portfolio - 96,159 96,159

- 108,784 108,784

12,625 13 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 14,467 14,467

- 20,207 20,207

5,740 40 %





















Loan portfolio, net - 81,692 81,692

- 88,577 88,577

6,885 8 %





















Inventories 17,470 (0) 17,470

23,946 - 23,946

6,476 37 %





















Other current assets 23,024 10,835 33,859

22,167 13,843 36,011

2,152 6 %





















Total current assets 56,744 217,854 274,598

62,039 251,187 313,226

38,628 14 %





















Financial instruments 21,734 2 21,735

20,282 2 20,284

(1,452) -7 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 76,352 76,352

- 87,319 87,319

10,968 14 % Total past-due loans - 1,973 1,973

- 2,811 2,811

838 42 % Gross loan portfolio - 78,325 78,325

- 90,131 90,131

11,806 15 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 5,408 5,408

- 5,911 5,911

504 9 %





















Loan portfolio - 72,917 72,917

- 84,219 84,219

11,302 16 %





















Other non-current assets 22,500 707 23,207

85 342 427

(22,780) -98 % Investment in shares 2,422 11 2,433

2,104 15 2,119

(313) -13 % Property, furniture, equipment and



















investment in stores, net 8,801 10,361 19,162

8,199 10,179 18,377

(785) -4 % Intangible assets 697 7,242 7,938

592 9,316 9,908

1,970 25 % Right of use asset 11,896 1,919 13,816

12,325 2,333 14,657

842 6 % Other assets 3,849 8,289 12,137

12,056 13,286 25,342

13,205 ---- TOTAL ASSETS 128,642 319,301 447,943

117,682 370,878 488,560

40,617 9 %











































Demand and term deposits - 216,897 216,897

- 243,931 243,931

27,034 12 % Creditors from repurchase agreements - 33,204 33,204

- 44,155 44,155

10,951 33 % Short-term debt 9,832 33 9,865

12,855 40 12,895

3,030 31 % Leasing 2,017 772 2,789

2,611 873 3,484

695 25 % Short-term liabilities with cost 11,849 250,907 262,756

15,465 289,000 304,465

41,709 16 %





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 29,343 20,071 49,415

29,824 22,391 52,215

2,801 6 % Short-term liabilities without cost 29,343 20,071 49,415

29,824 22,391 52,215

2,801 6 %





















Total short-term liabilities 41,192 270,978 312,170

45,289 311,391 356,680

44,510 14 %





















Long-term debt 25,361 (0) 25,361

23,977 (0) 23,977

(1,383) -5 % Leasing 11,065 1,183 12,248

11,331 1,548 12,880

631 5 % Long-term liabilities with cost 36,426 1,183 37,609

35,309 1,548 36,857

(752) -2 %





















Long-term liabilities without cost 4,877 1,073 5,951

11,036 3,059 14,095

8,144 ----





















Total long-term liabilities 41,303 2,257 43,559

46,344 4,607 50,952

7,392 17 %





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 82,495 273,235 355,730

91,633 315,999 407,632

51,902 15 %





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 46,147 46,066 92,214

26,048 54,880 80,928

(11,285) -12 %











































LIABILITIES + EQUITY 128,642 319,301 447,943

117,682 370,878 488,560

40,617 9 %



INFRASTRUCTURE

























1Q24

1Q25

Change

















Points of sale in Mexico















Elektra 1,227 20 %

1,245 20 %

18 1 % Salinas y Rocha 32 1 %

32 1 %

- 0 % Banco Azteca 1,920 31 %

1,935 31 %

15 1 % Freestanding branches 1,733 28 %

1,696 28 %

(37) -2 % Total 4,912 80 %

4,908 80 %

(4) 0 %

















Points of sale in Central America















Elektra 126 2 %

130 2 %

4 3 % Banco Azteca 233 4 %

235 4 %

2 1 % Freestanding branches 65 1 %

67 1 %

2 3 % Total 424 7 %

432 7 %

8 2 %

















Points of sale in North America















Purpose Financial 834 14 %

810 13 %

(24) -3 % Total 834 14 %

810 13 %

(24) -3 %

















TOTAL 6,170 100 %

6,150 100 %

(20) 0 %



































Floor space (m2) 1,716 100 %

1,730 100 %

14 1 %



































Employees















Mexico 62,386 88 %

61,651 88 %

(735) -1 % Central and South America 6,050 9 %

6,148 9 %

98 2 % North America 2,506 4 %

2,455 3 %

(51) -2 % Total employees 70,942 100 %

70,254 100 %

(688) -1 %

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

