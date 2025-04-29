Doha Institute To Hold Graduation Ceremony For Its 9Th Cohort

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) is holding the graduation ceremony for the ninth cohort of master's students on May 17. Preparations for the ceremony, which will take place at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), began early on.

The total number of graduates this year is expected to reach 220, including 150 from the School of Social Sciences and Humanities and 70 from the School of Economics, Administration, and Public Policy.

Dr. Ibrahim Freihat, Dean of Student Affairs at the DI, stated that the graduation ceremony represents a significant milestone in the academic journey of the Institute and is considered one of the most prominent annual events, to celebrate the students' efforts and culminate their academic journey. He emphasized DI's commitment to supporting scientific research across and through the various disciplines it offers in the fields of social sciences, humanities and administrative studies.

Dr. Fraihat explained that since establishment, the DI has celebrated the graduation of eight cohorts, bringing the total number of graduates to 1,419. He pointed out that this achievement reflects the high quality of education and training offered by the Institute.

The Dean of Student Affairs added that since its inception, the Institute has been committed to adopting advanced international academic standards that help prepare its students to pursue further studies at top global universities and enhance their chances of gaining outstanding academic and professional experiences.

Dr. Ibrahim also emphasized that the Institute's vision is built on providing a comprehensive and stimulating educational environment that focuses on developing research and academic skills, while supporting students' personal and professional growth. This, he noted, aligns with their future aspirations and strengthens their academic and intellectual presence in various arenas.

For her part, Nassima Abdeen, Director of the Communications and Public Relations Department and Vice Chair of the Graduation Ceremony Committee at the DI, explained that the preparations and arrangements for the ceremony are progressing rapidly and are in their final stage. She noted that the working teams are making great efforts to ensure that the event meets the students' expectations and reflects the magnitude of their achievements.

Abdeen emphasized that the graduates deserve a celebration worthy of their academic dedication and perseverance throughout their years of study, affirming the committee's commitment to providing an exceptional experience that will remain a lasting memory for all.

She further clarified that the Graduation Committee continues to coordinate all organizational and logistical aspects, from preparing the program and selecting speakers, to arranging guest reception and distributing awards, all to deliver a ceremony that leaves a deep, positive impression on the graduates and their families, while also reflecting the Institute's spirit and academic values.

It is worth noting that the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies offers 18 internationally accredited master's programs within the School of Social Sciences and Humanities and the School of Economics, Administration, and Public Policy, in addition to 8 PhD programs covering a wide range of academic fields. This academic diversity underscores the Institute's position as a leading institution in higher education and scientific research.