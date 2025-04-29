Qatar, Saudi Arabia Hold Executive Committee Meeting For Coordination Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud chaired the Executive Committee Meeting of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council today, April 29, in Doha.

In his speech, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that today's meeting is a valuable opportunity to discuss the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries, which embody a model of brotherhood and constructive cooperation, especially in light of the exceptional political and economic challenges facing the region. His Excellency added that these challenges require all parties involved to enhance cooperation, intensify continuous coordination, and achieve the highest levels of integration.

His Excellency added that it was more important today to exchange views and perspectives between the two countries in order to enhance the mutual understanding and formulate common positions to face all the different challenges. His Ecellency said that open and constructive dialogue between the two brotherly countries will enable both sides to strengthen cooperation in various fields, contributing to the security, stability, and prosperity of the region.

His Excellency noted that the meeting came as a continuation of the periodic meetings of the Executive Committee, commending the outcomes of the second meeting held in Riyadh, where many new initiatives were proposed within the framework of joint committees, particularly in the fields of sports and energy. The meeting resulted in the adoption of five strategic objectives and seven newly developed initiatives for the committees from the Council. His Excellency lauded the diligent efforts of the working teams in accomplishing their tasks in all fields.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs praised the tangible achievements made within the framework of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council, which represents a strategic mechanism for cooperation in multiple areas, adding that the two countries have proven that they are capable of achieving exceptional results in the fields of politics, security, and military cooperation, which positively reflect on enhancing security and stability in the region.

His Excellency affirmed that the wise vision and sound directives of the leadership of both countries have had a significant impact on driving their efforts toward achieving greater coordination and unifying positions on issues of mutual interest. His Excellency said that the fields of sports, culture, and tourism have witnessed distinguished and exemplary cooperation, as the two countries have become global destinations admired for hosting major sports and cultural events. His Excellency added that these activities and achievements not only contribute to driving the local economy and diversifying national income sources but also enhance the image of the two countries on the international stage and elevate their leading positions in the region.

His Excellency underlined that the relevant committees in the fields of economy, trade, and industry have strengthened industrial and commercial integration between the two countries by identifying priority sectors for cooperation, which will, in turn, build strategic partnerships that benefit the economies of both countries, leading to sustainable development for both nations.

He added that in the fields of investment and energy, both countries are committed to enhancing investment cooperation and exploring investment opportunities and mutually beneficial projects through the relevant entities, reflecting their shared aspirations to promote sustainable economic growth and achieve prosperity for a better future. His Excellency said that today's meeting represents a new strategic milestone in the path of the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, adding that he looks forward to fruitful outcomes from these meetings, reaffirming the shared determination to continue working together toward achieving greater integration and prosperity.

During the meeting, the Secretariat General Task Force discussed the preparatory efforts and the outcomes of the subcommittees and their working groups over the past period. HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and HH Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed the minutes of the Executive Committee meeting of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council.