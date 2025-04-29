403
UK, EU Tackles Implementation Of Kingdom's Withdrawal From EU
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 29 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom (UK) and European Union (EU) held a meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee in London on Tuesday.
The Joint Committee co-chairs took note of the state of play of the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement since the last meeting on 16 May 2024, renewing the EU and UK's shared commitment to the full, timely, and faithful implementation of the Agreement in all its parts. Cabinet Office statement said.
The co-chairs reiterated that citizens' rights are a key joint priority.
They highlighted the importance of ensuring a smooth transition for citizens from temporary to permanent residence over the course of the next two years.
The co-chairs recalled the importance they attach to the full, timely, and faithful implementation of the Windsor Framework for the benefit of people and businesses in Northern Ireland, while continuing to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and ensuring the protection of the EU Single Market, to which Northern Ireland has a unique access, and the integrity of the UK's Internal Market.
The co-chairs agreed to continue working in a spirit of mutual trust and remain in very close contact to achieve full delivery of the Withdrawal Agreement and to strengthen bilateral relations in view of the UK-EU Summit on 19 May 2025. (end)
