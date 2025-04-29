403
India, Jordan Agree To Strengthen Ties After Extensive Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, April 29 (KUNA) -- India and Jordan on Tuesday agreed to cement bilateral ties after holding extensive talks.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that India and Jordan reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties and shared detailed perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest as part of the Foreign Office Consultation in Amman.
Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs Arun Kumar Chatterjee headed the Indian delegation while Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Majed T. Qatarneh led his country's delegation during the talks.
Both the sides discussed efforts to further strengthen the partnership, including the existing bilateral mechanisms across political-security, economic, developmental and people-to-people sectors.
The two sides also agreed to commemorate the 75th year of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries with a series of events.
The Indian official conveyed gratitude to the Jordanian side for their expression of solidarity to the people and government of India following the militant attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.
Trade and investment cooperation between the two sides has strengthened and broadened, with India emerging as the forth largest trading partner of Jordan in 2023-24 with the bilateral trade of USD 2.8 billion.
Both sides agreed on the need to further diversify economic cooperation and promote mutual investments. (end)
