TEAMSTERS CALL ON COLORADO STATE SENATORS TO PASS HB 25-1122

Bipartisan Legislation Critical to Protecting Good Jobs, Safe Streets

DENVER, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its passage out of the Colorado State Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, Teamsters are calling on all lawmakers in the upper chamber to support HB 25-1122, legislation that would require the presence of a trained and licensed human safety operator in any autonomous vehicle (AV) operated for commercial use.

"This legislation has the support of workers, elected officials, and the general public because it's a commonsense guardrail that everyone can get behind," said Spencer Hogue, President of Teamsters Joint Council 3. "Colorado state senators can increase highway safety and protect middle class prosperity by voting in favor of this bill."

The bill recently passed the Colorado House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote, with more than 80 percent of lawmakers supporting it. The Teamsters are advocating for similar legislation in California, Delaware, Nevada, Oregon, and Texas.

"We refuse to stand idly by while Silicon Valley threatens the livelihoods of union members throughout Colorado," said Dean Modecker, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 455. "If lawmakers want our support when they're up for re-election, they need to stand with the Teamsters on this bill."

"With the things I've seen in over two decades of driving for a living - both in residential and commercial areas - there's nothing that makes me think automation is a good or safe road to go down," said Chris Sanchez, a member of Local 455 who testified before the Transportation & Energy Committee. "Automated vehicles don't operate with concern or compassion for other human beings. Teamsters do."

Teamsters Joint Council 3 is America's premier labor union for the Rocky Mountain region. For more information, go to teamstersjc3

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 3

