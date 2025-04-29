Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kellogg: Trump Wants 30-Day Ceasefire, Putin's 3-Day“Truce” Absurd

2025-04-29 07:12:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg emphasized that Donald Trump is aiming for a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire, dismissing Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposed 3-day truce as absurd.

According to Ukrinform, Kellogg made the remarks in an interview with Fox News .

“What the President [Trump] wants is a comprehensive ceasefire for a minimum of 30 days and then we can extend that...,” Kellogg said.

He stressed that Ukraine is willing to cooperate, and“now it's over to the Russians, over to Putin.”

“I think we're close to it,” the envoy added.

Kellogg revealed that the U.S. has presented Ukraine with 22 very specific proposals.“They didn't like them all, but no-one is going to like the final position to come over – that's normal,” he remarked.

He also criticized Putin's proposed 3-day ceasefire:“And a 3-day ceasefire – that's absurd.”

Read also: Using 'truce' from May 8, Putin aims to ensure safety of his guests in Moscow – President's Office

As reported, Putin announced a“truce” from May 8 to 10.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there's no need to wait until May 8 for a ceasefire – it could happen immediately.

