Zelensky: Preparing For Talks With U.S. On New Sanctions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine is preparing for discussions with the United States regarding new sanction measures.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address , according to Ukrinform.

“We are also preparing for talks with the United States on new sanctions steps – we are identifying precisely those pressure points of Russia that will most effectively push Moscow toward diplomacy. They must take clear steps to end the war, and we insist that an unconditional and full ceasefire must become the first step. Russia has to make that move,” Zelensky stated.

Zelensky added:“Right now, they're worried about whether they can hold their military parade – and rightly so. But what they really should be worried about is that this war is still ongoing. They must end the war.”

As previously reported, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk recently met with NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Marcos Perestrello to discuss enhancing military assistance to Ukraine and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.