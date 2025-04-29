War Update: 125 Combat Engagements On Frontline Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector Fiercest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, as many as 125 combat clashes have occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops, 51 of them in the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Faceboo in their 22:00 operational update, according to Ukrinform.

Throughout the day, Russian forces carried out 70 airstrikes using 129 guided bombs (KABs). Additionally, they deployed 1,112 kamikaze drones and launched nearly 4,500 shelling attacks at the Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

In the Kharkiv sector , Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy attack toward Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russians attempted nine assaults near Zahryzove, Stepova Novoselivka, Petropavlivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka. Six attacks were repelled, three are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian invaders attacked the Ukrainian positions 21 times near Lypove, Novе, Novomykhailivka, Myrne, Zelena Dolyna, and Yampolivka; five engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , three Russian assaults occurred near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector , 13 combat clashes were recorded near Maiske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian forces conducted six assaults near Dachne, Toretsk, Krymske, and toward Dyliivka; fighting continues.

In the Pokrovsk sector , there were 51 attempts to breach the Ukrainian defenses near 11 settlements, including Stara Mykolaivka, Tarasivka, Shevchenko, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Nadiivka, and Andriivka; nine engagements are currently underway.

The enemy has suffered great losses in this sector of the front today, as the Ukrainian defenders eliminated 359 personnel, including 179 irrecoverable casualties, destroyed one armored fighting vehicle, one BM-21 Grad MLRS, 19 vehicles, nine motorcycles, a mortar, a relay station, a satellite communications terminal, and 16 drones. Additionally, one tank, three vehicles, and one motorcycle were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the Russians carried out 12 attacks near Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, Pryvilne, Rivnopil, and toward Odradne. The Ukrainian defenders halted all assaults.

In the Prydniprovske sector , there was one unsuccessful enemy offensive action.

In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled 15 enemy attacks, with six clashes still ongoing. The Russians also launched seven airstrikes with 18 guided bombs and 220 artillery shellings, including two MLRS strikes.

Situation on other fronts remains largely unchanged.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces are continuing to build up manpower and are attempting to cross the Oskil River in the Kupiansk sector.

Photo: AFU General Staff