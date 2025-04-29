Video Surveillance Captures Russian Drone Strike On Utility Workers In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kherson, a video surveillance camera captured a Russian drone attack targeting utility workers last Friday.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Military Administration reported the attack on Facebook

"A video surveillance camera recorded a Russian drone strike on the territory of the municipal enterprise Parky Khersona (Parks of Kherson) of the Kherson City Council,” the report reads.

The administration noted that the attack caused damage to vehicles, while garages and outbuildings caught fire. The blaze was swiftly extinguished by rescuers. Four employees of the municipal enterprise sustained injuries in the attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian attack on the municipal enterprise Parky Khersona occurred in the afternoon of April 25, leaving four utility workers injured and causing significant damage to property