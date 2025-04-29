Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Video Surveillance Captures Russian Drone Strike On Utility Workers In Kherson

Video Surveillance Captures Russian Drone Strike On Utility Workers In Kherson


2025-04-29 07:12:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, a video surveillance camera captured a Russian drone attack targeting utility workers last Friday.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Military Administration reported the attack on Facebook

"A video surveillance camera recorded a Russian drone strike on the territory of the municipal enterprise Parky Khersona (Parks of Kherson) of the Kherson City Council,” the report reads.

The administration noted that the attack caused damage to vehicles, while garages and outbuildings caught fire. The blaze was swiftly extinguished by rescuers. Four employees of the municipal enterprise sustained injuries in the attack.

Read also: Over 2,000 Russian drones attack Kherson region in past week

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian attack on the municipal enterprise Parky Khersona occurred in the afternoon of April 25, leaving four utility workers injured and causing significant damage to property

MENAFN29042025000193011044ID1109488936

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search