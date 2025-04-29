403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amb. Presents Credentials To King Of Sweden
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's new Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden Mohammad Yaqoub Hayati presented Tuesday his credentials to King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf in a ceremony held at the Royal Palace in the capital Stockholm.
In a press statement, the Kuwait Embassy in Stockholm said that during the ceremony Ambassador Hayati has conveyed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah's greetings to the Swedish King and their best wishes for Sweden and its friendly people.
The King and the envoy commended the distinguished relations between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Sweden. They noted that both countries celebrate this year the 60th anniversary of launching of their diplomatic relations.
They also underlined the importance of upgrading cooperation in all domains to serve the interest of both countries.
For his part, King Gustaf asked the Kuwaiti envoy to convey his greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
He also wished Ambassador Hayati success in his post to boost relations between the two countries. (end)
maha
In a press statement, the Kuwait Embassy in Stockholm said that during the ceremony Ambassador Hayati has conveyed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah's greetings to the Swedish King and their best wishes for Sweden and its friendly people.
The King and the envoy commended the distinguished relations between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Sweden. They noted that both countries celebrate this year the 60th anniversary of launching of their diplomatic relations.
They also underlined the importance of upgrading cooperation in all domains to serve the interest of both countries.
For his part, King Gustaf asked the Kuwaiti envoy to convey his greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
He also wished Ambassador Hayati success in his post to boost relations between the two countries. (end)
maha
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment