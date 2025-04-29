403
UN Calls On World To Stop Total Humanitarian Catastrophe In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 29 (KUNA) -- United Nations rights chief Volker Turk urged Tuesday the world to halt Gaza's descent into a "new, unseen level" of "humanitarian catastrophe" amid Israel's total blockade on aid and relentless attacks on the territory.
In a press release, Turk noted as reports coming "as the complete blockade of assistance essential for survival enters its ninth week, there must be concerted international efforts to stop this humanitarian catastrophe from reaching a new unseen level," Turk said.
Since 2 March, Israel has prevented the entry of food, fuel and other life-saving assistance to Gaza.
Bakeries have now stopped working as flour and fuel have run out, and the remaining stocks of food are being rapidly depleted.
"Any use of starvation of the civilian population as a method of war constitutes a war crime, and so do all forms of collective punishment," the High Commissioner warned.
A reported Israeli plan to declare Rafah governorate as a new "humanitarian zone" would require Palestinians to move there to receive food and humanitarian aid.
"Such a plan will almost certainly mean large parts of Gaza and those who cannot easily move, including people with disabilities, those who are sick or injured, and women supporting entire families, will be forced to go without food," Turk said.
Israel continues to strike locations in Gaza where Palestinian civilians are sheltering. Between 18 March and 27 April, the UN Human Rights Office recorded 259 attacks on residential buildings and 99 on tents of internally displaced people (IDP).
Most of the attacks resulted in fatalities, including of women and children. Among the strikes on IDP tents, 40 reportedly took place in Al-Mawasi area, where the Israeli army repeatedly directed civilians to seek refuge.
"These incidents reflect the pattern we have seen during this escalation, of attacks that raise grave concerns of violations of the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions.
Each of these incidents must be fully investigated. Intentionally directing attacks against civilians not taking a direct part in hostilities would constitute a war crime," Turk stressed.
There are also serious concerns of additional violations as the Israeli army continues to attack health facilities.
On 22 and 24 April, the army reportedly struck the Martyr Mohammad Al Durrah Children's Hospital, putting it completely out of service. (end)
