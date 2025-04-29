Did Houthi Missiles Threaten To Sink The Carrier USS Truman?

MENAFN - Asia Times) The US lost an F-18E Super Hornet jet fighter on April 28th when the aircraft, under tow in the hangar deck of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), fell into the sea, along with the tractor that towed it. There was only one minor injury to a crew member who apparently was injured when jumping from either the tractor or the F-18.

The aircraft and the tractor were lost at sea. A critical question is whether this was simply an accident or if the cause of the aircraft and tractor loss was due to an attack launched by the Houthi rebels in Yemen. CNN reported that the plane fell off when the carrier made an unexpected hard turn because it was evading a threat, either a Houthi cruise missile or an armed drone.

There have been more than 170 attacks on US warships in the Red Sea by the Houthis.

The F-18E Super Hornet is a single seat twin engine carrier capable jet fighter. The hangar deck is below the flight deck but, apparently, there are no barriers to prevent an aircraft from rolling off the deck into the sea.

The Truman carries both F-18E single seat and F-18-F tandem-seat fighters, along with other aircraft and helicopters. Overall the Truman typically carries around 90 aircraft. The carrier can accommodate more than 6,000 personnel.

The lost aircraft was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-136. The aircraft is valued at $67 million. The pilot was not onboard the aircraft at the hangar deck level. Instead, a support crew member was in the cockpit as the plane was being moved (probably to the flight deck, but this is not certain).