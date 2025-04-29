World Health Organization (WHO) Representative Discussed National Health Priorities With His Excellency, The President Of The Republic Of Mauritius

It was a real honor and pleasure for the WHO Representative to meet the new President of the Republic of Mauritius.

The WHO Representative, Dr A. Ancia and His Excellency Mr D. Gokhool covered the three main areas of WHO's work: to promote, provide and protect health and well-being for everyone, everywhere.

Our common understanding of Health as a socio-economic construct said enabled us to discuss the imperative to engage all sectors in addressing the risk factors of, and controlling the most prevalent diseases in Mauritius including:



Promoting healthy diet and physical activity, while reducing the high consumption of tobacco, alcohol and other drugs and“junk food” in a multidisciplinary manner and ensuring that we particularly empower the Mauritian youth to embark on healthier behaviors for disease prevention;

Providing opportunities for systematic screening and early diagnostic to ensure early and more effective treatment, for the chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer, to ensure better health outcomes and avoid overwhelming of the health facilities and health professionals; and Enhancing and institutionalizing the whole country capacities to prepare, early detect and warn, and to respond effectively and swiftly to public health emergencies in the same way as when dealing with torrential rain and cyclones.

“We feel this first encounter with His Excellency Mr D. Gokhool is the starting point of a strong partnership with the Office of the President in our mission to promote health, keep the world safe, and serve the vulnerable”,said Dr A. Ancia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Mauritius.