Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Details For Virtual Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKOTOKS, Alberta, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("", "", "" and/or the "") announced that it will be hosting its Annual Meeting ("") on May 6, 2025 at 3:00pm MDT. The Corporation will be conducting a virtual-only Meeting, which can be accessed via live webcast at: .

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend, participate and vote at the meeting in real time. Non-registered shareholders (being shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominees or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the meeting as guests but will not be able to vote at the meeting or ask questions.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote prior to the meeting using one of the methods described in the Management Information Circular (the " Circular "), the form of proxy or other materials provided by an intermediary. If you are a non-registered holder and wish to attend and participate in the Meeting, you should carefully follow the instructions set out on your voting information form and in the Circular relating to the Meeting, in order to appoint and register yourself as proxy, otherwise you will be required to login to the webcast as a guest.

Additional information on the Meeting, including the business to be covered, can be found in the Circular and the other Meeting materials as filed on and on the Corporation's website at . Page vi of the Circular outlines the specific information necessary to participate in our virtual meeting.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, our businesses provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol " MTL ". Additional information is available on our website at or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at .

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President

Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Operating Officer

Mr. Carson P. Urlacher - Senior Financial Officer

Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

121A - 31 Southridge Drive

Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3

Telephone: 403-995-5200

Fax: 403-995-5296