Whitefox Defense To Showcase Scorpion 3 Hand-Held Counter-Drone System At SOF Week 2025

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WhiteFox Defense Technologies, a global leader in airspace security and counter-drone innovation, announced it will showcase its Scorpion 3 handheld drone detection and tracking system at SOF Week 2025, taking place May 5–8 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.

Purpose-built for Special Operations Forces and tactical teams, Scorpion 3 delivers real-time drone detection, identification, and tracking in a lightweight, handheld form factor - without the need for external networks, servers, or communications infrastructure. Designed for mission flexibility, Scorpion 3 empowers teams to maintain full situational awareness and operational security even in disconnected, contested, or degraded environments.

Key features include:

.Rapid Setup: Boots up and begins detection in seconds, minimizing downtime in dynamic environments.

.Lightweight and Portable: Optimized for dismounted operations, easily carried without adding significant weight or bulk.

.Multi-Threat Detection: Identifies and tracks multiple drone threats simultaneously, even in dense RF environments.

.Operator-First Design: Intuitive interface with high-contrast displays for day and night operations; minimal training required.

.Secure and Disconnected Operation: No dependency on external infrastructure, ensuring security and operational independence.

“SOF Week is the ideal venue to connect with the special operations community and show how Scorpion 3 gives teams a true tactical advantage,” said L.R. Fox, CEO of WhiteFox Defense.“We're delivering tools that help operators detect drone threats early, act decisively, and protect critical operations - without slowing them down.”

Throughout SOF Week, WhiteFox will be conducting live, hands-on demonstrations of Scorpion 3's capabilities at Booth 323. As unmanned aerial threats continue to proliferate in asymmetric and hybrid warfare, Scorpion 3 fills a critical operational gap: giving tactical teams a fast, reliable, and independent counter-sUAS tool they can trust in the field.

WhiteFox's presence at SOF Week 2025 reflects its continued commitment to advancing airspace dominance at the tactical edge, supporting the mission success of U.S. and allied special operations forces worldwide.

Visit WhiteFox at Booth 323

Experience the Scorpion 3 firsthand and explore WhiteFox's broader suite of counter-drone solutions built for mission-critical environments.

About WhiteFox Defense Technologies

WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in airspace security, delivering cutting-edge counter-drone solutions that detect, identify, track, and protect against unauthorized drones. Serving military, government, critical infrastructure, and private sector clients, WhiteFox is committed to enabling trusted autonomy in the skies. Learn more at .

