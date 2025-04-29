FG Communities Completes Manufactured Housing Acquisition In Asheville Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition further strengthens footprint in fast growing area

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Flat Rock, North Carolina. Flat Rock, part of the Asheville Metropolitan Statistical Area, is located within the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountain range, near many popular hiking and sightseeing destinations. Residents of the park can also reach downtown Asheville and the Biltmore Estate in just over a half hour.

Growth in the Asheville market has led to a significant increase in housing prices. The Flat Rock manufactured housing community, along with our other communities in the nearby area, offers an affordable housing option that is needed in the area and welcomed by our residents.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented,“We believe the Asheville market will continue to see outpaced growth for many years to come. The Flat Rock manufactured housing community is ideally located to benefit from this growth. In addition, this acquisition further strengthens our presence in the region.”

About FG® Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 43 manufactured housing communities with over 1,800 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

