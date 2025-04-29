Guests enjoying wine at the Prescott Art & Wine Festival

The Mother's Day Arts & Wine Festival to Be Held in Downtown Prescott, AZ May 10-11, 2025.

PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The two-day festival at the Historic Courthouse Plaza in Downtown Prescott will feature 130+ fine artists from across the nation, Arizona wineries, food trucks and live music throughout the day

Arizona residents, wine connoisseurs and art lovers alike are invited to celebrate their favorite mom and enjoy some exceptional wine and artwork at the Mother's Day Arts & Wine Festival, taking place at the historic courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott on Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11, 2025.

The bustling festival will feature a juried exhibition of exceptional fine artists, as well as a variety of vendors. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, with wine and beer tastings from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

“If the special mom in your life loves beautiful artwork and sipping exceptional wines all in a charming historic plaza, this festival is the perfect place to spend Mother's Day weekend,” said Mike Pigford, Event Organizer and Owner of Arizona Wine Events.“We look forward to hosting this annual event, which offers a memorable way to say 'thank you' to our wonderful mothers.”

Early bird tickets for wine and beer tasting (ranging from $15-$30/person) are available for purchase at . Tickets will also be available at the door, ranging from $20-$40/person. The wine tastings include 5 or 10 tasting tickets and also include a commemorative wine glass; the beer tastings include 10 tickets.

The Arizona wineries that will be in attendance include:

.1764 Vineyards

.Birds & Barrel

.DA Vines Vineyard

.Oak Creek Vineyards

.Soaring Wines

.Su Vino Winery

Over 130+ fine artists and craftsmen from across the United States will be on site selling their work, along with doing live art demonstrations. This is in addition to live music throughout the day, dozens of food trucks and specialty vendors.

The Mother's Day Arts & Wine Festival is hosted by Prescott Mountain Artists Guild in partnership with Arizona Wine Events, Arizona's leading producer/promoter of Arizona focused wine festivals and Willcox Wine Country, a consortium of Arizona Farm Wineries located in the state's largest wine growing region.

To attend the Mother's Day Art & Wine Festival in downtown Prescott (120 S Cortez St., Prescott, AZ, 86303), visit for tickets and more information.

