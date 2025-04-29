REPUBLIC SERVICES WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Sanitation Workers Vote for Voice on the Job, Strong Union Representation

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 44 sanitation workers at the Republic Services Polymer Center in Las Vegas has voted to join Teamsters Local 631.

These new Teamsters process plastic materials like water bottles, jugs, and containers and convert them into recyclable materials.

"Republic workers nationwide are seeing that the only way to guarantee better treatment on the job is to join the Teamsters Union and secure a strong contract," said Victor Mineros, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division and Teamsters Western Region International Vice President. "Every day, more Republic Teamsters are demanding and securing industry-leading wages and benefits. Now that these workers are part of our union, we look forward to helping them do the same."

The group of mechanics, technicians, forklift operators, clerks, and equipment operators are seeking better pay and benefits and to secure a real say over their work conditions.

"This was a true Teamsters victory, and each one of these workers should be proud of their bold decision to join our union," said Tommy Blitsch, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 631. "They sent a clear message that they will not rest until they have a strong contract that guarantees they are treated with respect."

Teamsters Local 631 represents workers in gaming, construction, logistics, transit, and other industries throughout Southern Nevada. For more information, go to teamsterslocal631 .

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 631

