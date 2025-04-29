As Canada Welcomes A New Government, Advocates In Canada Lead Call On G7 Leaders To End Neglected Tropical Diseases

Alison Krentel, Chair of the Canadian Network for NTDs Speaks with Cindy Termorshuizen, Canada's G7 'Sherpa' at the C7 Summit, Ottawa, April 15th, 2025 (Photo contributed by Cooperation Canada)

Advocates say investments in NTD programs and research not only result in better health, but a high return on investment

- Alison Krentel, Chair, Canadian Network for NTDsOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At the C7 Summit in Ottawa on April 14-15, the Canadian Network for NTDs presented Cindy Termorshuizen, the Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Personal Representative of the Prime Minister (Sherpa) for the G7 Summit, with a joint letter from civil society in G7 countries, calling on G7 Leaders to take action on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) by making a collective, multi-year financial commitment to end NTDs. This commitment would preserve existing investments and contribute new investments in research and development, multilateral programs in NTD elimination and support ongoing efforts led by regional partners.The primary outcome of the C7 Summit is to present the C7 Communiqué which outlines recommendations to G7 governments on how to work collaboratively to address Canada's G7 thematic priorities of climate, energy and the environment; economic justice; humanitarian action and peace, and; sustainable development. The C7 Summit outlined their ambition for“Global Justice, together” situated within the current context of unprecedented disruption to international cooperation. C7 delegates reaffirmed the need for international cooperation to achieve global health, international security, human rights and development. International cooperation is critical in 2025 as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) approach their 2030 targets.Within the C7 Communiqué, Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) are included as part of the recommendations on sustainable development. NTDs are a group of more than 21 diseases and conditions defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), that include river blindness and trachoma, dengue fever, leprosy, among others. NTDs have a profound impact on public health in more than 100 countries globally, affecting over 1.5 billion people, 1 billion of whom are children. NTDs disproportionately affect people living without access to primary health care or clean water and sanitation. Despite causing disability, ill-health and even death, NTDs are largely preventable and treatable with simple and cost-effective measures.Investments in NTDs over the last two decades have already transformed the lives of billions of people. As of 2025, fifty-five countries have eliminated at least one NTD. This is a critical milestone past the half-way mark to reaching the World Health Organization's NTD Roadmap goal of eliminating at least one NTD in 100 countries by 2030. Investments in NTD programs and research not only result in better health, they also result in broader economic gains with a high return on investment, estimated at US$405 for every US$1 invested in R&D for these diseases.In addition to the C7 Summit, civil society participates in dialogue with G7 Leaders throughout the year, raising shared priorities critical to ensuring a more prosperous, secure, healthy future for all. As Canada welcomes in a new government today,“We look forward to the continued leadership of Prime Minister Mark Carney, and working with the Government of Canada on global issues that matter to Canadians, and Neglected Tropical Diseases are among them. NTDs are largely preventable, treatable diseases that have historically and remain today, an underinvested opportunity in global health. Canada has an opportunity to show leadership to ensure these neglected diseases are addressed once and for all.” - Alison Krentel, Chair, Canadian Network for NTDs.With the frenzy of Federal elections in the rearview mirror, Canada will host the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta on June 15-17. Canada has an opportunity to continue its strong G7 legacy, and leverage its influence to guide meaningful action towards global health goals that include a future free from NTDs. Canada has made some incredible global contributions through previous G7 Presidencies from Muskoka 2010 (mobilized US$7.3B for maternal, newborn and child health) to Charlevoix 2018 (US$3.2B mobilized for girls' education). Moving forward, Canadians want to see Canada maintain its history of stepping up and supporting other countries when needed.While G7 governments have multiple pressing domestic and global issues to consider, the value of international cooperation has never been clearer. Collective and collaborative investments in high-impact and high-value initiatives like neglected tropical diseases result in better global health security and economic prosperity in and beyond G7 countries. As an international community, progress can be continued on NTD elimination if collective and decisive action is taken in the fight against NTDs.

