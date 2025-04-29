Henry G. Cisneros To Receive The Japan Order Of The Rising Sun Award

SAN ANTONIO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emperor of Japan announced on April 29, the conferral of one of the highest awards the nation of Japan gives to a non-citizen of Japan, The Order of the Rising Sun with Golden Rays, to former San Antonio mayor and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Henry G. Cisneros. This award is a rank within the Order of the Rising Sun, which is Japan's first national decoration, established on April 10, 1875 by Emperor Meiji for distinguished service to the state.

The announcement of the award was relayed from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Iwaya Takeshi through the Consul-General of Japan in Houston, Zentaro Naganuma. The award is presented for contributions to the advancement of Japan-U.S. relations. As Mayor of San Antonio in the 1980s, Cisneros began a formal relationship with Japan which included annual delegations to introduce San Antonio to Japanese business, governmental, educational, civic and municipal leaders. This relationship blossomed into a Sister City agreement with Kumamoto City in Japan, many civic exchanges, and business and trade investments which included the massive Toyota plant and supplier firms in San Antonio.

In recent years Cisneros has served as Chairman of the Shirane Foundation, a nonprofit organization named for Baroness Naoka Shirane dedicated to sponsoring scholarships for American students to benefit from study tours in Japan.

"I am deeply honored that the Emperor of Japan has conferred this recognition. I am gratified that it is awarded for actions that have benefited both our nations. It recognizes that exchange efforts initiated by leaders and citizens within communities can create sound foundations for international relations between nations. In San Antonio's case, the residents of our city have benefited immensely from cooperation with Japan and the nation of Japan has benefited from its relationship with San Antonio. From mutual respect and sincere outreach can come good things for all sides. That should be the goal of ongoing relations between nations," said Henry G. Cisneros.

The relationship which Cisneros initiated with Japan has continued for four decades and has been sustained by every subsequent San Antonio city administration.

SOURCE Henry G. Cisneros

