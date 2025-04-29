Data Standard API To Be Revealed For Niemopen

NIEMOpen logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A forthcoming webinar will disclose the first public presentation of a new application programming interface (API) which allows developers to fully utilize the data standards covered by NIEMOpen . NIEMOpen now serves 18 separate domains, ranging from justice to cybersecurity, and has over 20,000 harmonized data element standards for semantic and syntactic interoperability.The new API 2.0 offers advanced features for ease of use of the data model and includes capabilities for the transformation of the model between various representations (XML, JSON, OWL, and others), validation of conformance of message specifications against the naming and design rules, access to the model, model management, and other functions. A toolbox is provided with the API to provide easy-to-use tools to access and incorporate the API in other applications.The IJIS Institute is hosting the webinar as a representative of the Project Governing Board of NIEMOpen, a program operated under the auspices of OASIS, the authoritative source of data standards. The webinar will be held on May 22nd from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. EDT and is open to all interested parties. To register for the final details and receive access links, go to the NIEMOpen webinar .NIEMOpen is a collaborative effort sponsored by federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, and international public sector and private industry interested parties. It was convened to develop a framework for using data standards and methodologies to improve information sharing across domains. NIEMOpen has been deployed in most states, many federal agencies, and the private sector.About OASIS Open: OASIS Open is a nonprofit consortium that drives the development, convergence, and adoption of open standards for the global information society. OASIS Open provides a forum for the development and promotion of open standards for the global information society.About NIEMOpenNIEMOpen is an open-source framework that promotes seamless data sharing by providing common standards and governance processes for secure and efficient data exchange. Trusted by public and private sectors alike, NIEMOpen supports a wide range of operational needs.

