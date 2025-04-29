Consortium For Universal Healthcare Credentialing, Inc. Names Dr. Veronica Muzquiz Edwards As 2025 Symposium Speaker

C4UHC Symposium 2025

C4UHC 2025 Symposium Advocating for Standardized Healthcare Vendor Credentialing Will Be Held at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, June 23-26.

- Nancy Pakieser, Executive Director, C4UHCDOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, Inc. (C4UHC) announces Dr. Veronica Muzquiz Edwards , a nationally respected healthcare executive and standards leader, as a featured speaker at the C4UHC 2025 Symposium, held June 23–26 at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando in Orlando, Florida.Dr. Edwards is the CEO of InGenesis, a leading healthcare services firm that provides workforce and medical management solutions, and the president of the Healthcare Standards Institute (HSI), an ANSI Accredited Standards Developer and certification body. With decades of experience advancing healthcare system delivery, effectiveness, and equity, Dr. Edwards brings a critical voice to this year's conference theme:“Navigating Forward: The Voices of Vendor Credentialing.”She will speak to attendees about the essential role of standards in modernizing credentialing processes across the healthcare system, while underscoring the importance of cross-functional and trading partner collaboration.“Dr. Edwards is a distinguished leader whose deep knowledge of healthcare standards and commitment to elevating the delivery of care through standardized processes aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Nancy Pakieser, Executive Director of C4UHC.“Her ability to bridge innovation, policy, and public health will inspire every stakeholder in the credentialing space at our Orlando event.”“We feel fortunate to welcome Dr. Edwards to this year's Symposium,” added Christina Myers, Chair of the C4UHC Board of Directors.“Her voice will help shape the critical discussions on how standardized credentialing can drive efficiency while supporting improved patient care delivery.”In addition to her leadership at InGenesis and HSI, Dr. Edwards chairs the HSI Foundation executive board and the E & M Health Foundation, championing education, awareness, and disaster readiness in under-resourced communities. She also serves on the board of directors for the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank San Antonio, reflecting her influence at the intersection of healthcare, policy, and economic stability.The 2025 Symposium will gather healthcare providers, suppliers, vendor credentialing organizations, and system advocates to explore how adopting the ANSI SC 1-2020 Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare can improve patient outcomes, reduce waste, and enhance supply chain performance across the U.S. healthcare system.To register or learn more, please visit:About C4UHC:The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) exists to promote the common business interests of organizations in the healthcare ecosystem by supporting the adoption of a national standard for supplier credentialing. This work aims to protect patient safety and confidentiality, reduce duplicative costs, and meet the needs of both providers and suppliers.About ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020:The ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020 standard sets a benchmark for supplier credentialing in healthcare, helping ensure safety, quality, and efficiency in hospital operations.

