Gold Coast Health Plan's Acting Chief Executive Officer To Assume Permanent Role

Dr. Nuñez joined GCHP in 2022 as associate chief medical officer and assumed the role of chief medical officer the following year. He assumes the CEO role following an eight-month tenure as Acting CEO. His three-year contract starts May 1, 2025, and runs through April 30, 2028.

"I have dedicated my life's work to vulnerable populations and underserved communities, and I am happy that I can continue to lead that important work in Ventura County," Dr. Nuñez said. "I look forward to strengthening GCHP's partnerships, expanding access to high quality care for our members, and continuing to build a health plan that contributes to the overall health and wellbeing of our community."

Under Dr. Nuñez's leadership, GCHP will prioritize several key initiatives, including federal and state advocacy to retain funding for the Medi-Cal program, the development and implementation of a Dual Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) for members with both Medi-Cal and Medicare coverage, and continued strategic investments to bolster quality improvement efforts and strengthen Ventura County's health care infrastructure.

"Dr. Nuñez's appointment marks a new era for Gold Coast Health Plan - one that will be defined by deeper integration into our community, innovative member engagement strategies, and an unrelenting focus on connecting members to high quality care," said Laura Espinosa, chair of GCHP's governing board, the Ventura County Medi-Cal Managed Care Commission. "His vision is aligned with the Commission's commitment to maintain high standards of care. We have the utmost confidence in his leadership, clinical expertise, and the strategic direction in which he will take the health plan."

Dr. Nuñez received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Loyola Marymount University, a Doctor of Medicine degree from Harvard Medical School, and Master of Public Health in health policy and management from the UCLA School of Public Health. He completed his medical training at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Gold Coast Health Plan proudly serves more than 240,000 Medi-Cal members in Ventura County through its network of primary care physicians, specialists, behavioral health providers and hospitals. Since it was founded in 2011, Gold Coast Health Plan has been committed to providing access to high-quality care and improving the health of its members, which include 1 in 3 county residents, 1 in 6 seniors, and 1 in 2 children up to the age of 5. To learn more, visit: .

