Millicom (Tigo) Notice Of First Quarter 2025 Results And Video Conference

Luxembourg, April 29, 2025 – Millicom expects to announce its first quarter 2025 results on May 8, 2025, via a press release.

Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on May 8, 2025, at 14:00 pm (Luxembourg) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link . Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 844 3411 0044

US: +1 929 205 6099 Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830 Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link . Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website .

