Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total assets
|$
|688,996
|$
|685,504
|Cash and cash equivalents
|30,428
|33,131
|Securities, at fair value
|55,801
|56,495
|Loans receivable, net
|551,640
|544,620
|Deposits
|582,730
|572,978
|Long-term debt
|4,000
|10,250
|Stockholders' equity
|90,662
|89,868
Statements of Income
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Interest income
|$
|8,367
|$
|8,609
|Interest expense
|2,902
|3,476
|Net interest income
|5,465
|5,133
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|48
|(352
|)
|Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses
|5,417
|5,485
|Total non-interest income
|724
|707
|Total non-interest expense
|4,878
|4,995
|Income before income taxes
|1,263
|1,197
|Income tax expense
|206
|183
|Net income
|$
|1,057
|$
|1,014
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.17
|Selected Financial Ratios
|Return on average assets(1)
|0.62
|%
|0.57
|%
|Return on average equity(1)
|4.65
|%
|4.69
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|129.52
|%
|126.33
|%
|Interest rate spread(1)
|2.94
|%
|2.55
|%
|Net interest margin(1)
|3.49
|%
|3.10
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|78.82
|%
|85.53
|%
(1) Annualized.
Average Balance Sheets, Interest, and Rates (Quarterly Comparison)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Average
|Interest Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Interest Income/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate (2)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate (2)
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-earning deposits & federal funds sold
|$
|23,562
|$
|234
|3.97
|%
|$
|44,038
|$
|598
|5.43
|%
|Securities(1)
|57,804
|381
|2.64
|%
|61,728
|425
|2.75
|%
|Loans, including fees
|545,561
|7,752
|5.68
|%
|556,151
|7,586
|5.46
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|626,927
|8,367
|5.34
|%
|661,917
|8,609
|5.20
|%
|Other assets
|51,656
|50,866
|Total assets
|$
|678,583
|$
|712,783
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand & NOW accounts
|$
|62,784
|$
|15
|0.10
|%
|$
|69,753
|$
|17
|0.10
|%
|Money market accounts
|152,680
|867
|2.27
|%
|139,794
|966
|2.76
|%
|Savings accounts
|53,541
|9
|0.07
|%
|62,684
|11
|0.07
|%
|Time deposits
|208,804
|1,951
|3.74
|%
|222,179
|2,250
|4.05
|%
|Borrowed funds & other interest-bearing liabilities
|6,237
|60
|3.85
|%
|29,556
|232
|3.14
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|484,046
|2,902
|2.40
|%
|523,966
|3,476
|2.65
|%
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|103,593
|102,299
|Stockholders' equity
|90,944
|86,518
|Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|$
|678,583
|$
|712,783
|Net interest income
|$
|5,465
|$
|5,133
|Interest rate spread
|2.94
|%
|2.55
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.49
|%
|3.10
|%
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment for bank qualified tax exempt municipal securities, using a federal statutory rate of 21%, results in rates of 3.04% and 3.13% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Yields above are not presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Annualized.
Average Balance Sheets, Interest, and Rates (Prior Quarter Comparison)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Average
|Interest Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Interest Income/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate (2)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate (2)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-earning deposits & federal funds sold
|$
|23,562
|$
|234
|3.97
|%
|$
|43,366
|$
|499
|4.60
|%
|Securities(1)
|57,804
|381
|2.64
|%
|61,137
|388
|2.54
|%
|Loans, including fees
|545,561
|7,752
|5.68
|%
|540,376
|7,703
|5.70
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|626,927
|8,367
|5.34
|%
|644,879
|8,590
|5.33
|%
|Other assets
|51,656
|49,207
|Total assets
|$
|678,583
|$
|694,086
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand & NOW accounts
|$
|62,784
|$
|15
|0.10
|%
|$
|64,465
|$
|15
|0.09
|%
|Money market accounts
|152,680
|867
|2.27
|%
|153,407
|912
|2.38
|%
|Savings accounts
|53,541
|9
|0.07
|%
|55,451
|9
|0.06
|%
|Time deposits
|208,804
|1,951
|3.74
|%
|214,150
|2,207
|4.12
|%
|Borrowed funds & other interest-bearing liabilities
|6,237
|60
|3.85
|%
|10,641
|106
|3.98
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|484,046
|2,902
|2.40
|%
|498,114
|3,249
|2.61
|%
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|103,593
|105,881
|Stockholders' equity
|90,944
|90,091
|Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|$
|678,583
|$
|694,086
|Net interest income
|$
|5,465
|$
|5,341
|Interest rate spread
|2.94
|%
|2.72
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.49
|%
|3.31
|%
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment for bank qualified tax exempt municipal securities, using a federal statutory rate of 21%, results in rates of 3.04% and 2.91% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Yields above are not presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Annualized.
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
|As of or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Selected Financial Condition Data:
|Total assets
|$
|688,996
|$
|685,504
|$
|697,596
|$
|711,042
|$
|717,582
|Cash and cash equivalents
|30,428
|33,131
|49,981
|60,987
|54,953
|Securities, at fair value
|55,801
|56,495
|58,782
|57,309
|58,682
|Loans receivable, net
|551,640
|544,620
|539,005
|544,337
|555,455
|Deposits
|582,730
|572,978
|587,563
|589,395
|594,704
|Long-term debt
|4,000
|10,250
|10,250
|23,250
|25,250
|Stockholders' equity
|90,662
|89,868
|89,877
|86,932
|86,510
|Condensed Statements of Income:
|Interest income
|$
|8,367
|$
|8,590
|$
|8,851
|$
|8,754
|$
|8,609
|Interest expense
|2,902
|3,249
|3,468
|3,548
|3,476
|Net interest income
|5,465
|5,341
|5,383
|5,206
|5,133
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|48
|(613
|)
|(229
|)
|(285
|)
|(352
|)
|Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses
|5,417
|5,954
|5,612
|5,491
|5,485
|Total non-interest income
|724
|1,068
|791
|738
|707
|Total non-interest expense
|4,878
|5,275
|4,813
|4,897
|4,995
|Income before income taxes
|1,263
|1,747
|1,590
|1,332
|1,197
|Income tax expense
|206
|278
|258
|216
|183
|Net income
|$
|1,057
|$
|1,469
|$
|1,332
|$
|1,116
|$
|1,014
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.17
|Selected Financial Ratios:
|Return on average assets(1)
|0.62
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.57
|%
|Return on average equity(1)
|4.65
|%
|6.52
|%
|6.03
|%
|5.19
|%
|4.69
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|129.52
|%
|129.46
|%
|128.81
|%
|127.00
|%
|126.33
|%
|Interest rate spread(1)
|2.94
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.67
|%
|2.56
|%
|2.55
|%
|Net interest margin(1)
|3.49
|%
|3.31
|%
|3.28
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.10
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|78.82
|%
|82.30
|%
|77.96
|%
|82.39
|%
|85.53
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Non-performing loans as a percent of loans at amortized cost
|0.62
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.71
|%
|Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
|0.50
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.55
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of loans at amortized cost
|0.93
|%
|0.93
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.12
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of non-performing loans
|148.89
|%
|134.91
|%
|137.03
|%
|148.20
|%
|157.62
|%
|Share Information:
|Common stock, number of shares outstanding
|5,760,272
|5,735,226
|5,737,036
|5,737,036
|5,684,784
|Treasury stock, number of shares held
|1,076,242
|1,101,288
|1,099,478
|1,099,478
|1,151,730
|Book value per share
|$
|15.74
|$
|15.67
|$
|15.67
|$
|15.15
|$
|15.22
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|14.31
|%
|13.83
|%
|13.37
|%
|13.02
|%
|12.87
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|18.67
|%
|18.79
|%
|18.85
|%
|18.64
|%
|18.13
|%
(1) Annualized
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment