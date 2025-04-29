Statement From USHBC President & CEO Javier Palomarez On The First 100 Days Of The Trump Administration

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the first 100 days of President Trump's second term, Javier Palomarez , President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , issued the following statement:“The first 100 days of President Trump's new term have ushered in a number of significant actions – some more controversial than others, many with significant consequences. Through a record-breaking 124 executive orders, the Trump Administration is clearly pursuing monumental and era-defining change. While I agree with some of the objectives the President is seeking to accomplish, our business community is currently facing an untenable amount of uncertainty.The small business community in particular is bearing the brunt of this uncertainty. As tariffs are constantly implemented then paused, our community is more vulnerable to temporary price increases and supply chain disruptions. As millions of working immigrants face potential deportation, small businesses, particularly those in the agriculture, hospitality, construction, and manufacturing industries, will be the first to feel labor shortages.I'm concerned the Trump Administration has veered off-course, evidenced by a rapidly declining approval rating. However, opportunities remain for course-correction through bipartisanship and strategic policymaking. Areas such as workforce development, supply chain resiliency, small business tax reform, and permitting reform for infrastructure and energy projects are opportunities for this administration to return to the promise of economic prosperity that helped them garner record support from communities throughout the nation.President Trump earned historic Hispanic support by listening to our community. To retain that support, the same commitment to listening and delivering is needed in office, as it was on the campaign trail. Like many Americans, Hispanic voters remain independent and will listen to whichever party offers real solutions. If this administration wants to maintain Hispanic support, it's time to return to the campaign trail mentality: listen, engage, and deliver.The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) continues to advocate for bipartisan governance that offers predictability and opportunity for small businesses. The American small business community, in particular, is eager to see measurable outcomes in these areas. We stand ready to help the administration shift its focus towards building legislative momentum around sustainable policies and priorities supported by Americans throughout the nation. "To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

