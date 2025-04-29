Rehlko Signs Exclusive Agreement With Toyota To Supply Fuel Cell Modules

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The agreement pairs Rehlko's longstanding track record of delivering innovative energy solutions that improve life and provide independence, agility and security to mission-critical infrastructure, facilities and residences with Toyota's proven fuel cell technology.

"Toyota is excited to work with Rehlko on helping to build strong energy solutions using our proven, scalable fuel cell technology," said Thibaut de Barros Conti, general manager, Toyota Hydrogen Solutions. "Integrating Rehlko's systems with Toyota's fuel cell technology has the potential to yield cleaner, reliable and more sustainable energy that can scale based on the needs of customers and society and enable smart, energy-independent mobility for all."

Interest in alternative fuels, like hydrogen, has surged significantly for stationary applications, including both backup and primary uses. For operators especially focused on solutions that provide zero emissions at the point of use, Rehlko plans to integrate Toyota's fuel cell technology, which can be designed and manufactured to the same operational standards as conventional generators.

The fuel cell-based generation systems can be used to power facilities, such as data centers, warehouses and off-grid networks, as well as to help protect against weather conditions and grid overload – all while producing local emissions that consist of water and air.

"The 1MW fuel cell generator represents a significant step forward in energy resilience for mission-critical customers. It delivers the same reliability, but helps customers meet their resilience goals by cutting local emissions to zero," says Charles Hunsucker, President, Power Systems at Rehlko. "This cutting-edge technology is ready for orders today."

Rehlko and Toyota's first collaboration was to develop and install a 100kW hydrogen fuel cell power generation system to reinforce and back up the electrical infrastructure and secondary power generation at Klickitat Valley Health, a hospital in rural Washington State. Building on the success of this project, Rehlko and Toyota have developed and engineered a commercialized 1MW system to meet the demand for 1MW or more, with Rehlko developing the overall system and Toyota supplying fuel cell technology.

Toyota's research and development with hydrogen fuel cell technology spans more than 30 years, from creating the Toyota Mirai, one of the world's first mass-market passenger fuel cell electric vehicles, to scaling fuel cell technology for other applications. Toyota has put the technology through its paces from development and testing in conditions colder than -20° Fahrenheit to nearly 150° in Death Valley. Toyota maintains an engineering, product planning and business operations headquarters – NA H2HQ – in Southern California and fuel cell kit assembly in Georgetown, Kentucky.

About Rehlko

Rehlko, through its Power Systems business unit, delivers worldwide energy solutions, designed to ensure resilience for mission-critical applications of all sizes. Building on more than a century of expertise and dedication, the company offers complete power systems, including industrial backup generators (HVO, diesel, gaseous), enclosures, hydrogen fuel cells systems, automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, genuine parts and end-to-end services. As a global company with service partners in every country, Rehlko provides reliable, cutting-edge technology to keep industries and businesses running when the grid fails. Rehlko goes beyond basic recovery to create stronger, more resilient communities, driving a durable energy future.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM ), creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands and directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America (nearly 48,000 in the U.S.).

For almost 70 years, Toyota has assembled nearly 47 million cars and trucks in North America at the company's 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, the company's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through our more than 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.), Toyota sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (more than 2.3 million in the U.S.) in 2024, of which more than 43 percent were electrified vehicles (full battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell).

About Toyota Hydrogen Headquarters (H2HQ)

Toyota Hydrogen Headquarters (H2HQ) is the lead office in North America for the development, engineering, commercialization and business operations of Toyota's hydrogen fuel cell technologies. Based in Gardena, California, H2HQ works collaboratively with Toyota's R&D offices in Michigan and Texas, as well as business units in Japan and internationally, to create zero-emissions fuel cell technologies that enable energy independence, innovation and the movement of people, goods, energy and information.

