Jolly Cannabis Returns To Champs Atlantic City 2025

ATLANTIC CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Launching New Products, Fresh Packaging, and Next-Level InnovationJolly Cannabis is excited to announce its return to Champs Trade Show Atlantic City 2025, taking place May 6–8 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Join the Jolly team to kick off a new season of innovation as we unveil our expanded product line - all federally compliant with less than 0.3% total THC and crafted to the highest quality standards.Discover What's New at JollyAt Champs Atlantic City, Jolly Cannabis will introduce a fresh wave of premium products designed to elevate wellness and enjoyment:Broad Spec CBD Gummies - All the benefits without the buzz, great for a daily regiment of wellness!CBD Dog Treats – Specially formulated to promote relaxation and wellness for pets.Nighttime Gummies – A flavorful and effective option for relaxation and better sleep.New Sustainable Packaging – Eco-conscious designs that reflect Jolly's commitment to quality and care.Jolly: Leading the Way in Compliance and QualityJolly Cannabis stands at the forefront of the industry by providing cannabis products that are both state and federally compliant, crafted with all-natural and organic ingredients, and made without artificial colors. Every product is developed using only the highest quality inputs available, ensuring a clean, safe, and effective experience for consumers. Jolly's dedication to transparency, purity, and innovation sets a new standard for cannabis products nationwide.Why Attend Champs Atlantic City 2025?Champs Atlantic City is the premier event for buyers and retailers looking for the best in counterculture, alternative wellness, and lifestyle brands. With hundreds of vendors, thousands of products, and invaluable networking opportunities, it's the ultimate destination for anyone looking to stay ahead of the industry curve.Bonus: One lucky retailer will win $5,000 CASH just for pre-registering and attending!About Jolly CannabisJolly Cannabis is committed to creating high-quality cannabis products that bring joy, wellness, and peace of mind. Every Jolly product is carefully crafted with premium ingredients, maintaining compliance with federal and state laws, and always containing less than 0.3% total THC. Jolly's mission is simple: Deliver clean, compliant, and truly superior cannabis products designed to enhance lives naturally.DisclaimerAll Jolly Cannabis products contain less than 0.3% total THC and are fully compliant with federal regulations under the 2018 Farm Bill.

