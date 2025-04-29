Urgently Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call; Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIENNA, Va., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2025 financial results and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

First Quarter 2025 Earnings

Urgently will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Urgently's Investor Relations website at . Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-317-6789 (USA) or 1-412-317-6789 (International). The replay will be available via webcast through Urgently's Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

During the first quarter of 2025, executive management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on May 21, 2025. Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer of Urgently, and Tim Huffmyer, Chief Financial Officer of Urgently, are scheduled to present at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time and will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day. The Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Private and Public Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, New York on May 22, 2025. Matt Booth and Harrison Russell, Senior Vice President of Partnerships of Urgently, will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast and archived replay of conference presentation will be available on the Urgently Investor Relations website at / .

