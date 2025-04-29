HIP Video Promo Presents: Stephen Thomas Premieres New Music Video 'Breaking Hearts' On Music-News

Stephen Thomas fuses Pop Punk & Hip Hop together in brand new anthem "Breaking Hearts"

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Industry pioneer Stephen Thomas doesn't stick to one musical lane-he cruises through all of them. A Charleston, West Virginia, native, Thomas embraces difference without hesitation, a trait that's earned him five Grammy Award considerations as an independent artist. For him, no genre is too daunting to explore or too divergent to command-only opportunities to craft extraordinary artistry. Having traversed a wide range of styles throughout his career, Thomas's resonant songcraft continues to top charts and connect with fans, all without squeezing into a box. Named an Artist to Watch in 2025 by The Source Magazine, his latest musical chapter is a delectable plunge into the rebellious energy of alternative rock, specializing in potent bursts of positivity dripping with a sharp, acerbic edge. With two singles already out from his highly anticipated EP, and more on the way, Thomas is blazing forward on his solo journey to completely redefine what it means to be a universal artist. He's here to make a splash-and he's not wasting a second.

Though Thomas' recent releases have solidified his reputation as a musical encourager,“Breaking Hearts” takes a refreshingly dark turn. Rough around the edges and unlike anything he's released before, the track is a punk-pop anthem of rebellion infused with a distinctly hip-hop soul. From the grungy early aughts atmosphere to its raw lyricism and emotion-charged delivery-including an unexpected rap verse that sweeps listeners off their feet and onto the dance floor-Thomas leans into the element of surprise, as if to say,“Watch what I can do.” Despite what the title suggests,“Breaking Hearts” isn't a somber tale-it's an anthem of reclamation, perfectly capturing the freedom and empowerment that comes from walking away from toxicity.“Stay away from those who drain you of the energy you need to function for yourself and those who love you,” says Thomas. When life starts to unravel, whether in relationships, careers, or beyond, it's easy to get lost in the chaos. Thomas's powerful presence and poignant storytelling offer the mettle everyone needs to take that leap of faith, say goodbye, and finally“live with no regrets.”

In another stellar collaboration with renowned director and close friend Will Thomas, the“Breaking Hearts” music video is a high-voltage throwback, evoking the gritty energy of rock and roll blasting from the staticky screens of the past. Stephen delivers a performance that fuses alt-rock and hip-hop essentials into a compelling narrative: a desolate warehouse comes alive, a roaring party, and the emotional unraveling of a heated breakup. As he closes the box on a real engagement ring, viewers witness the exact moment he decides to let go-a palpable shift from heartbreak to healing. The urgency is unmistakable: the party won't start until the mic drops, literally, and we walk away from what no longer serves us. Amazingly, the vibrant video was shot in just one day and was set to feature a surprise guest: a collaborator on Stephen's“anthem of the summer,” a fresh spin on The Gap Band's iconic“Outstanding. -The summer anthem will be released on his soon-to-be EP called Universal Me, set to release in August of 2025. Tragically, the incredible multi-platinum artist known for the songs“2 Step” and the recently performed“Walk It Out”, at Coachella, by the artist that was featured on the remix with T-Pain, DJ Unk passed away just days before Stephen was to begin filming. His versatility, resilience, and commitment speak volumes. Stephen doesn't just vacation in musical paradises-he thrives in them. He belongs everywhere, and curious fans won't have to wait too long for another dose of transformation, because something exciting is always just around the corner.

