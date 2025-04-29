SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE ANNOUNCES 11 NEW CHAPTERS

Individuals from communities across the U.S. convened in Lehi, Utah for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter leadership training, April 25-26, 2025.

Chapter leaders participate in a hands-on bed building session during the spring chapter training, held April 25-26, 2025, in Lehi, Utah.

No child should sleep on the floor. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is thrilled to announce 11 new chapters and 12 existing chapters with new leadership.

- Amy Andrew, Director of Training at Sleep in Heavenly PeacePOCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading national non-profit organization dedicated to building beds for children in need, announces eleven new chapters and twelve existing chapters with new leadership positions. The quarterly chapter training, held April 25-26 in Lehi, Utah, brought together dedicated volunteers committed to ensuring no child sleeps on the floor in their communities.With more than 160,000 kids currently waiting for beds nationwide, this expansion of new chapters is critical to reaching underserved communities and sustaining SHP's mission to end child bedlessness. The training provided chapter leadership and core team members with the skills and knowledge needed to successfully lead their local non-profit efforts."We're excited to welcome new leaders to the SHP family," said Amy Andrew, Director of Training at Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "Their dedication to serving children in need inspires us as we work together to provide a good night's sleep for every child in their communities."The Need for Quality SleepAn estimated three percent of children in the United States lack a bed, often forced to sleep on the floor, couch, air mattress or crowded with other family members. A good night's sleep is fundamental for a child's healthy development, impacting everything from physical growth to cognitive function and emotional well-being.SHP: Empowering Volunteers to Make a DifferenceSHP chapters are powered by passionate volunteers, including Presidents, Vice Presidents and Core Teams. These leaders undergo a two-day immersive training program that equips them with the necessary skills to manage their local non-profit effectively. The chapter training covers leadership and management, development and fundraising, marketing strategies, and bed-building expertise."I have a social impact skateboard and bike brand that puts art on skateboards – and we impact kids in the inner city. My 'why' is unique. I didn't know why I had such an affinity for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. My 'why' is: I was one of those kids who didn't have a bed, which I can reflect back on as just a rough period of our life," shared Jay Jones, self-proclaimed "Hood Hope Dealer" and delivery hub volunteer with SHP-AZ, Phoenix. "When I started volunteering with SHP, I found myself on the same street my dad grew up on, in the south side of Phoenix; we delivered beds to a two-room building with nine siblings. I got to go in there and kind of redeem that piece of my life by delivering beds to kids in that neighborhood. We get to be the hope that we seek to see. We can be the hope catalysts."New ChaptersWith over 350 chapters and growing, SHP continues to fulfill its mission to ensure every child has a safe and comfortable bed to call their own. The following new chapters will be based in and serve these communities:. San Jose, California. Jackson County, Georgia. Duluth, Minnesota. Charlotte South, North Carolina. Sanford, North Carolina. Clermont County, Ohio. Bedford County, Tennessee. Memphis South, Tennessee. Salt Lake, Utah. Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Jackson County, West VirginiaThese chapters are celebrating new leadership:. Phoenix/Downtown, Arizona. Alameda County, California. Grand Junction, Colorado. Columbus, Georgia. Sioux City, Iowa. Johnson County, Iowa. Louisville West, Kentucky. Howard County, Maryland. Iredell County South, North Carolina. Cookeville, Tennessee. College Station, Texas. Harrison County, West VirginiaLearn about volunteering, donating, or partnering with SHP and bringing a good night's sleep to a child near you at: shpbeds . Start a chapter in your community: shpbeds/start .AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond. We believe a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, and our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.

Leigh Ann Dufurrena

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Our Why – Stories From Chapter Training

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.