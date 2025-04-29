HIP Video Promo Presents: Captains Of Entropy Premiere Brand New Music Video 'The Flea' On Music-News

LA's Newest Instrumental Crew Makes Visual Debut with "The Flea"

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Captains of Entropy are a tight knit crew of music lovers, committed to transporting their audiences across new sonic dimensions. Rooted in improvisation and sprinkled with a broad spectrum of influences, the Captains' instrumental grooves experiment with rhythm and harmony, forming richly textured cinematic soundscapes evocative of their West LA stomping grounds. What began as a weekly therapeutic jam session during the pandemic quickly evolved into something more-a dynamic trio with impressive musical chops and a seriously laid-back vibe. The lineup features Mike Kanon on keys, Reilly Wareham on bass, and Jason Young (the creative force behind indie rock staples The Ruse and the long running, kaleidoscopic solo project Heartour) on drums. Recorded at the iconic Sunset Sound Studios in Hollywood, CA, their debut LP promises to deliver epic feats of musical storytelling wrapped in a series of sunny, genre-blending compositions that strike all the right chords. Equal parts innovative, enticing, and invigorating-each track offers a story to unravel and an adventure to explore, not to mention a song to simply enjoy. It's time to sail the seas of entropy... the captains are at the ready!

As their debut visual,“The Flea” is a bold introduction to this trio's nascent creative mojo. But why“The Flea?” Like so many classic tales, it was inspired by true events! Specifically, Mike's unfortunate (but creatively fruitful) brush with a minor flea infestation. Writer/Producer Matthew Mourgides and Director Ryan J. Reynolds saw an opportunity and ran with it, turning an itchy inconvenience into a whirlwind sci-fi adventure. With its melodic sweeps, steady mixed-meter groove and thick layers of sonic texture,“The Flea” is the perfect soundtrack for this whimsical story. Styled like a retro monster movie with a contemporary twist, the video wastes no time diving into the mystery. From the moment a suspicious truck pulls into a sketchy back alley, fans will be hooked. With no dialogue or lyrics, astute viewers will be rewarded with a trail of visual breadcrumbs-and what that trail leads to might shock them, or more likely to leave them with mischievous smirks on their faces!\!

Forget that these guys are Captains of Entropy-Mike, Reilly and Jason begin the story as“captains of industry;” three tough-talking tycoons making toxic backroom transactions. But an unseen entity seems to have thrown everything off kilter. What's happening here? An unforgettable elevator ride transports the trio from their dilapidated office building to a mystical high-desert landscape. And what do they find there? An anthropomorphic flea, of course! Guided by their newfound guru, these former captains of industry are transformed into Captains of Entropy. Corporate trappings are discarded, instruments and sunglasses are provided, and chaos ensues. Naturally, this all builds up to a scorching bass solo and culminates with a wickedly fun, wildly choreographed dance number. As the whole gang-flea included-shimmies and sways in unison, one thing is clear: these guys aren't just an average garage-band jammers. They're top-tier performers having tremendous fun and delivering a full-blown, theatrical spectacle. Captains of Entropy are serious musicians, but they don't take themselves too seriously

Bursting with easter eggs and visual gags,“The Flea” leaves fans both with a sense of awe and an irresistible urge to hit replay. There's always something new to catch-and chances are, this unforgettable flea might be back sooner than fans expect.

